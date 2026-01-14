Research analyzing 4,700 leading websites reveals that 64% of third-party applications now access sensitive data without business justification, up from 51% in 2024.

Government sector malicious activity spiked from 2% to 12.9%, while 1 in 7 Education sites show active compromise.

Specific offenders: Google Tag Manager (8% of violations), Shopify (5%), Facebook Pixel (4%).

TL;DR

A critical disconnect emerges in the 2026 research: While 81% of security leaders call web attacks a top priority, only 39% have deployed solutions to stop the bleeding.

Last year's research found 51% unjustified access. This year it's 64% — and accelerating into public infrastructure.

What is Web Exposure?

Gartner coined 'Web Exposure Management' to describe security risks from third-party applications: analytics, marketing pixels, CDNs, and payment tools. Each connection expands your attack surface; a single vendor compromise can trigger a massive data breach by injecting code to harvest credentials or skim payments.

This risk is fueled by a governance gap, where marketing or digital teams deploy apps without IT oversight. The result is chronic misconfiguration, where over-permissioned applications are granted access to sensitive data fields they don't functionally need.

This research analyzes exactly what data these third-party apps touch and whether they have a legitimate business justification.

Methodology

Over 12 months (ending Nov. 2025), Reflectiz analyzed 4,700 leading websites using its proprietary Exposure Rating system. It analyzes the huge number of data points it gathers from scanning millions of websites by considering each risk factor in context, adds them together to create an overall level of risk, and expresses this as a simple grade, from A to F. Findings were supplemented by a survey of 120+ security leaders in the healthcare, finance, and retail sectors.

The Unjustified Access Crisis

The report highlights a growing governance gap termed "unjustified access": instances where third-party tools are granted access to sensitive data without a demonstrable business need.

Access is flagged when a third-party script meets any of these criteria:

Irrelevant Function: Reading data unnecessary for its task (e.g., a chatbot accessing payment fields).

Reading data unnecessary for its task (e.g., a chatbot accessing payment fields). Zero-ROI Presence: Remaining active on high-risk pages despite 90+ days of zero data transmission.

Remaining active on high-risk pages despite 90+ days of zero data transmission. Shadow Deployment: Injection via Tag Managers without security oversight or "least privilege" scoping.

Injection via Tag Managers without security oversight or "least privilege" scoping. Over-Permissioning: Utilizing "Full DOM Access" to scrape entire pages rather than restricted elements.

"Organizations are granting sensitive data access by default rather than exception." This trend is most acute in Entertainment and Online Retail, where marketing pressures often override security reviews.

The study identifies specific tools driving this exposure:

Google Tag Manager: Accounts for 8% of all unjustified sensitive data access.

Accounts for 8% of all unjustified sensitive data access. Shopify: 5% of unjustified access.

5% of unjustified access. Facebook Pixel: In 4% of analyzed deployments, the pixel was found to be over-permissioned, capturing sensitive input fields it did not require for functional tracking.

This governance gap isn't theoretical. A recent survey of 120+ security decision-makers from healthcare, finance, and retail found that 24% of organizations rely solely on general security tools like WAF, leaving them vulnerable to the specific third-party risks this research identified. Another 34% are still evaluating dedicated solutions, meaning 58% of organizations lack proper defenses despite recognizing the threat.

Critical Infrastructure Under Siege

While the stats show massive spikes in Government and Education breaches, the cause is financial rather than technical.

Government Sector: Malicious activity exploded from 2% to 12.9% .

Education Sector: Signs of compromised sites quadrupled to 14.3% (1 in 7 sites)

Insurance Sector: By contrast, this sector reduced malicious activity by 60%, dropping to just 1.3%.

Budget-constrained institutions are losing the supply chain battle. Private sectors with better governance budgets are stabilizing their environments.

Survey respondents confirmed this: 34% cited budget constraints as their primary obstacle, while 31% pointed to lack of manpower – a combination that hits public institutions particularly hard.

The Awareness-Action Gap

Security leader survey findings expose organizational dysfunction:

81% call web attacks a priority → Only 39% deployed solutions

→ Only 39% deployed solutions 61% still evaluating or using inadequate tools → Despite 51% → 64% unjustified access surge

→ Despite 51% → 64% unjustified access surge Top obstacles: Budget (34%), regulation (32%), staffing (31%)

Result: Awareness without action creates vulnerability at scale. The 42-point gap explains why unjustified access grows 25% year-over-year.

The Marketing Department Factor

A key driver of this risk is the "Marketing Footprint." The research found that Marketing and Digital departments now drive 43% of all third-party risk exposure, compared to just 19% created by IT.

The report found that 47% of apps running in payment frames lack business justification. Marketing teams frequently deploy conversion tools into these sensitive environments without realizing the implications.

Security teams recognize this threat: in the practitioner survey, 20% of respondents ranked supply chain attacks and third-party script vulnerabilities among their top three concerns. Yet the organizational structure that would prevent these risks – unified oversight of third-party deployments – remains absent at most organizations.

How a Pixel Breach Could Eclipse Polyfill.io

With 53.2% ubiquity, the Facebook Pixel is a systemic single point of failure. The risk is not the tool, but unmanaged permissions: "Full DOM Access" and "Automatic Advanced Matching" transform marketing pixels into unintentional data scrapers.

The Precedent: A compromise would be 5x larger than the 2024 Polyfill.io attack, exposing data across half the major web simultaneously. Polyfill affected 100K sites over weeks; Facebook Pixel's 53.2% ubiquity means 2.5M+ sites are compromised instantly.

The Fix: Context-Aware Deployment. Restrict pixels to landing pages for ROI, but strictly block them from payment and credential frames where they lack business justification.

Technical Indicators of Compromise

For the first time, this research pinpoints technical signals that predict compromised sites.

Compromised sites don't always use malicious apps – they're characterized by "noisier" configurations.

Automated Detection Criteria:

Recently Registered Domains: Domains registered within the last 6 months appear 3.8x more often on compromised sites.

Domains registered within the last 6 months appear 3.8x more often on compromised sites. External Connections: Compromised sites connect to 2.7x more external domains (100 vs. 36).

Compromised sites connect to 2.7x more external domains (100 vs. 36). Mixed Content: 63% of compromised sites mix HTTPS/HTTP protocols.

Benchmarks for Security Leaders

Among the 4,700 analyzed sites, 429 demonstrated strong security outcomes. These organizations prove that functionality and security can coexist:

ticketweb.uk: Only site meeting all 8 benchmarks (Grade A+)

Only site meeting all 8 benchmarks (Grade A+) GitHub, PayPal, Yale University: Meeting 7 benchmarks (Grade A)

The 8 Security Benchmarks: Leaders vs Average

The benchmarks below represent achievable targets based on real-world performance, not theoretical ideals. Leaders maintain ≤8 third-party apps, while average organizations struggle with 15-25. The difference isn't resources – it's governance. Here's how they compare across all eight metrics:

Three Quick Wins To Prioritize

1. Audit Trackers

Inventory every pixel/tracker:

Identify the owner and business justification

Remove tools that can't justify data access

Priority fixes:

Facebook Pixel: Disable 'Automatic Advanced Matching' on PII pages

Google Tag Manager: Verify no payment page access

Shopify: Review app permissions

2. Implement Automated Monitoring

Deploy runtime monitoring for:

Sensitive field access detection (cards, SSNs, credentials)

Real-time alerts for unauthorized collection

CSP violation tracking

3. Address the Marketing-IT Divide

Joint CISO + CMO review:

Marketing tools in payment frames

Facebook Pixel scoping (use Allow/Exclusion Lists)

Tracker ROI vs. security risk

Download the Full Report

Get the complete 43-page analysis, including:

✅ Sector-by-sector risk breakdowns

✅ Complete list of high-risk third-party apps

✅ Year-over-year trend analysis

✅ Security leaders best practices