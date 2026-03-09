Another week in cybersecurity. Another week of "you've got to be kidding me."

Attackers were busy. Defenders were busy. And somewhere in the middle, a whole lot of people had a very bad Monday morning. That's kind of just how it goes now.

The good news? There were some actual wins this week. Real ones. The kind where the good guys showed up, did the work, and made a dent. It doesn't always happen, so when it does, it's worth noting.

The bad news? For every win, there's a fresh headache waiting right behind it. New tricks, old tricks dressed up in new clothes, and a few things that'll make you want to go touch grass and never log back in. But you will. We all do. So here's everything that mattered this week — the wins, the warnings, and the stuff you really shouldn't ignore.

⚡ Threat of the Week

Tycoon 2FA and LeakBase Operations Dismantled — The infrastructure hosting the Tycoon2FA service, which Europol said was among the largest adversary-in-the-middle (AitM) phishing operations worldwide, has been dismantled by a coalition of security companies and law enforcement agencies. "Taking down infrastructure associated with Tycoon 2FA and identifying the individual allegedly responsible for creating this prolific hacking tool will have a significant impact on overall MFA credential phishing, and hopefully strike a blow to the world's most prolific AitM phishing-as-a-service," Proofpoint said in a statement shared with The Hacker News. Phishing kits and PhaaS platforms have become an Achilles' heel in recent years, streamlining and democratizing phishing attacks for less technically savvy hackers by providing them with a suite of tools to create convincing emails and phishing pages that unsuspecting victims will engage with. For a relatively modest fee, aspiring cybercriminals can subscribe to these services and carry out phishing attacks at scale. In a similar development, authorities also took down LeakBase, one of the world's largest online forums for cybercriminals to buy and sell stolen data and cybercrime tools. While the disruption is a positive development, it's known that such takedowns typically create only short-term disruptions, as the ecosystem adapts by migrating to other forums or more resilient distribution channels, like Telegram.

🔔 Top News

Anthropic Finds 22 Firefox Vulnerabilities in Firefox — Anthropic said it discovered 22 new security vulnerabilities in the Firefox web browser using its Claude Opus 4.6 large language model (LLM)as part of a security partnership with Mozilla. Of these, 14 have been classified as high, seven have been classified as moderate, and one has been rated low in severity. The issues were addressed in Firefox 148, released late last month. The vulnerabilities were identified over a two-week period in January 2026. The company noted that the cost of identifying vulnerabilities is cheaper than creating an exploit for them, and the model is better at finding issues than at exploiting them.

— Anthropic said it discovered 22 new security vulnerabilities in the Firefox web browser using its Claude Opus 4.6 large language model (LLM)as part of a security partnership with Mozilla. Of these, 14 have been classified as high, seven have been classified as moderate, and one has been rated low in severity. The issues were addressed in Firefox 148, released late last month. The vulnerabilities were identified over a two-week period in January 2026. The company noted that the cost of identifying vulnerabilities is cheaper than creating an exploit for them, and the model is better at finding issues than at exploiting them. Qualcomm Flaw Exploited in the Wild — A high-severity security flaw impacting Qualcomm chips used in Android devices has been exploited in the wild. The vulnerability in question is CVE-2026-21385 (CVSS score: 7.8), a buffer over-read in the Graphics component that could result in memory corruption and arbitrary code execution. There are currently no details on how the vulnerability is being exploited in the wild. However, Google acknowledged in its monthly Android security bulletin that "there are indications that CVE-2026-21385 may be under limited, targeted exploitation."

— A high-severity security flaw impacting Qualcomm chips used in Android devices has been exploited in the wild. The vulnerability in question is CVE-2026-21385 (CVSS score: 7.8), a buffer over-read in the Graphics component that could result in memory corruption and arbitrary code execution. There are currently no details on how the vulnerability is being exploited in the wild. However, Google acknowledged in its monthly Android security bulletin that "there are indications that CVE-2026-21385 may be under limited, targeted exploitation." Coruna iOS Exploit Kit Uses 23 Exploits Against Older iOS Devices — Google disclosed details of a new and powerful exploit kit dubbed Coruna (aka CryptoWaters) targeting Apple iPhone models running iOS versions between 13.0 and 17.2.1. The exploit kit featured five full iOS exploit chains and a total of 23 exploits, the company said. What makes it different is that it started with a commercial surveillance vendor in February 2025, got picked up by what seems like a Russian espionage group targeting Ukrainians in July 2025, and ended up in the hands of financially motivated attackers in China going after crypto wallets by the end of the year. Coruna began its life as a surveillance exploit kit, but by the time it reached the Chinese cybercrime gang, it was heavily focused on financial theft. It's not known how the exploit kit got passed between multiple threat actors of varied motivations. This has raised the possibility of a secondhand market where it's resold to other threat actors, who end up repurposing them for their own objectives.

— Google disclosed details of a new and powerful exploit kit dubbed Coruna (aka CryptoWaters) targeting Apple iPhone models running iOS versions between 13.0 and 17.2.1. The exploit kit featured five full iOS exploit chains and a total of 23 exploits, the company said. What makes it different is that it started with a commercial surveillance vendor in February 2025, got picked up by what seems like a Russian espionage group targeting Ukrainians in July 2025, and ended up in the hands of financially motivated attackers in China going after crypto wallets by the end of the year. Coruna began its life as a surveillance exploit kit, but by the time it reached the Chinese cybercrime gang, it was heavily focused on financial theft. It's not known how the exploit kit got passed between multiple threat actors of varied motivations. This has raised the possibility of a secondhand market where it's resold to other threat actors, who end up repurposing them for their own objectives. Transparent Tribe Unleases Vibeware Against Indian Entities — In a new attack campaign detected by Bitdefender, the Pakistan-aligned threat actor known as Transparent Tribe has leveraged artificial intelligence (AI)-powered coding tools to vibe-code malware and use them to target the Indian government and its embassies in multiple foreign countries. These tools are written in niche programming languages like Nim, Zig, and Crystal so as to evade detection. "Rather than a breakthrough in technical sophistication, we are seeing a transition toward AI-assisted malware industrialization that allows the actor to flood target environments with disposable, polyglot binaries," the company said.

— In a new attack campaign detected by Bitdefender, the Pakistan-aligned threat actor known as Transparent Tribe has leveraged artificial intelligence (AI)-powered coding tools to vibe-code malware and use them to target the Indian government and its embassies in multiple foreign countries. These tools are written in niche programming languages like Nim, Zig, and Crystal so as to evade detection. "Rather than a breakthrough in technical sophistication, we are seeing a transition toward AI-assisted malware industrialization that allows the actor to flood target environments with disposable, polyglot binaries," the company said. Iranian Hackers Target U.S. Entities Amid Conflict — The Iranian hacking group tracked as MuddyWater (aka Seedworm) targeted several U.S. companies, including banks, airports, non-profit, and the Israeli arm of a software company, as part of a campaign that began in early February 2026, and continued after the joint U.S.-Israel military strikes on Iran towards the end of the month. The development comes against the backdrop of hacktivist-fueled cyber attacks, with wiper campaigns targeting Israeli energy, financial, government, and utilities sectors. "The trajectory is clear: what began as nation-state-level ICS capability in 2012 [with Shamoon wiper] has become, by 2026, something any motivated actor can attempt with free tools and an internet connection," CloudSEK said in a report last week. "The technical barrier has collapsed. The threat pool has expanded. And the US attack surface has never been larger." Another targeted campaign has distributed a trojanized version of the Red Alert rocket warning Android app to Israeli users via SMS messages impersonating official Home Front Command communications. Once installed, the malware monitors and abuses the granted permissions to collect sensitive data, including SMS messages, contacts, location data, device accounts, and installed applications. The campaign is believed to be the work of a Hamas-affiliated actor known as Arid Viper. There are currently no details available on the scope of the campaign and whether any of the infections were successful. Acronis said it highlights how trusted emergency services can be weaponized during periods of geopolitical tension using social engineering.

‎️‍🔥 Trending CVEs

New vulnerabilities show up every week, and the window between disclosure and exploitation keeps getting shorter. The flaws below are this week's most critical — high-severity, widely used software, or already drawing attention from the security community.

Check these first, patch what applies, and don't wait on the ones marked urgent — CVE-2026-2796 (Mozilla Firefox), CVE-2026-21385 (Qualcomm), CVE-2026-2256 (MS-Agent), CVE-2026-26198 (Ormar), CVE-2026-27966 (langflow), CVE-2025–64712 (Unstructured.io), CVE-2026-24009 (Docling), CVE-2026-23600 (HPE AutoPass License Server), CVE-2026-27636, CVE-2026-28289 (aka Mail2Shell) (FreeScout), CVE-2025-67736 (FreePBX), CVE-2025-34288 (Nagios XI), CVE-2025-14500 (IceWarp), CVE-2026-20079 (Cisco Secure Firewall Management Center), CVE-2025-13476 (Viber app for Android), CVE-2026-3336, CVE-2026-3337, CVE-2026-3338 (Amazon AWS-LC), CVE-2026-25611 (MongoDB), CVE-2026-3536, CVE-2026-3537, CVE-2026-3538 (Google Chrome), CVE-2026-27970 (Angular), CVE-2026-29058 (AVideo) a privilege escalation flaw in IPVanish VPN for macOS (no CVE), and and a remote code execution vulnerability in Ghost CMS (no CVE).

🎥 Cybersecurity Webinars

Automating Real-World Security Testing to Prove What Actually Works → Running a security test once a year and hoping for the best? That's not a strategy anymore. This webinar shows you how to continuously test your defenses using real attack techniques — so you actually know what holds up and what quietly breaks when no one's looking.

When AI Agents Become Your New Attack Surface → AI tools aren't just answering questions anymore — they're browsing the web, hitting APIs, and touching your internal systems. That changes everything about how you think about risk. This webinar breaks down what that means for security, and what you actually need to do before something goes wrong.

📰 Around the Cyber World

New AirSnitch Attack Shows Wi-Fi Client Isolation May Not Be Enough — A group of academics has developed a new attack called AirSnitch that breaks the encryption that separates Wi-Fi clients. Xin'an Zhou, the lead author of the research paper, told Ars Technica that AirSnitch bypasses worldwide Wi-Fi encryption and that it "might have the potential to enable advanced cyber attacks." The attack, at its core, leverages three weaknesses in client isolation implementations: (1) It abuses the group key(s) that are shared between all clients in the same Wi-Fi network, (2) It bypasses client isolation by tricking the gateway into forwarding packets to the victim at the IP layer by taking advantage of the fact that many networks only enforce client isolation at the MAC/Ethernet layer, and (3) It allows an adversary to manipulate internal switches and bridges to forward the victim's uplink and downlink traffic to the adversary. As a result, they enable the attacker to restore AitM capabilities even if client isolation protections exist. "We found that Wi-Fi client isolation can often be bypassed," Mathy Vanhoef said. "This allows an attacker who can connect to a network, either as a malicious insider or by connecting to a co-located open network, to attack others."

— A group of academics has developed a new attack called AirSnitch that breaks the encryption that separates Wi-Fi clients. Xin'an Zhou, the lead author of the research paper, told Ars Technica that AirSnitch bypasses worldwide Wi-Fi encryption and that it "might have the potential to enable advanced cyber attacks." The attack, at its core, leverages three weaknesses in client isolation implementations: (1) It abuses the group key(s) that are shared between all clients in the same Wi-Fi network, (2) It bypasses client isolation by tricking the gateway into forwarding packets to the victim at the IP layer by taking advantage of the fact that many networks only enforce client isolation at the MAC/Ethernet layer, and (3) It allows an adversary to manipulate internal switches and bridges to forward the victim's uplink and downlink traffic to the adversary. As a result, they enable the attacker to restore AitM capabilities even if client isolation protections exist. "We found that Wi-Fi client isolation can often be bypassed," Mathy Vanhoef said. "This allows an attacker who can connect to a network, either as a malicious insider or by connecting to a co-located open network, to attack others." Google Tracked 90 Exploited 0-Days in 2025 — Google said it tracked 90 zero-day vulnerabilities exploited in-the-wild in 2025, up from 78 in 2024 and down from 100 in 2023. "Both the raw number (43) and proportion (48%) of vulnerabilities impacting enterprise technologies reached all-time highs, accounting for almost 50% of total zero-days exploited in 2025," the company said. Of these, vulnerabilities in security and networking appliances made up about half (21) of the enterprise-related zero-days in 2025. Mobile zero-days rebounded from nine in 2024 to 15 in 2025, with commercial surveillance vendors (15, plus likely another three) leading the charge in exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities than state-sponsored cyber espionage groups (12) for the first time. The names of the commercial spyware companies were not disclosed. Microsoft had the largest number of actively exploited flaws at 25, followed by Google (11), Apple (8), Cisco (4), Fortinet (4), Ivanti (3), and Broadcom VMware (3). Memory safety issues accounted for 35% of all exploited zero-day vulnerabilities last year. Financially motivated threat groups, including ransomware gangs, also targeted enterprise technologies and accounted for nine zero-days in 2025, double the five attributed to them in 2024.

— Google said it tracked 90 zero-day vulnerabilities exploited in-the-wild in 2025, up from 78 in 2024 and down from 100 in 2023. "Both the raw number (43) and proportion (48%) of vulnerabilities impacting enterprise technologies reached all-time highs, accounting for almost 50% of total zero-days exploited in 2025," the company said. Of these, vulnerabilities in security and networking appliances made up about half (21) of the enterprise-related zero-days in 2025. Mobile zero-days rebounded from nine in 2024 to 15 in 2025, with commercial surveillance vendors (15, plus likely another three) leading the charge in exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities than state-sponsored cyber espionage groups (12) for the first time. The names of the commercial spyware companies were not disclosed. Microsoft had the largest number of actively exploited flaws at 25, followed by Google (11), Apple (8), Cisco (4), Fortinet (4), Ivanti (3), and Broadcom VMware (3). Memory safety issues accounted for 35% of all exploited zero-day vulnerabilities last year. Financially motivated threat groups, including ransomware gangs, also targeted enterprise technologies and accounted for nine zero-days in 2025, double the five attributed to them in 2024. Velvet Tempest Deploys ClickFix Attack — Velvet Tempest (aka DEV-0504) has been observed using a ClickFix lure, followed by hands-on-keyboard activity consistent with Termite ransomware tradecraft. According to a report by Deception.Pro, the attack used the social engineering technique to drop payloads like DonutLoader and CastleRAT. "Follow-on activity included Active Directory reconnaissance (domain trusts, server discovery, user listing) and attempted browser credential harvesting via a PowerShell script downloaded from 143.198.160[.]37," it said. "Telemetry and infrastructure in this chain align with a modern initial-access playbook: rapid staging, heavy use of living-off-the-land binaries (LOLBins), and long-lived command-and-control (C2) traffic that blends into normal browser noise." No ransomware was deployed in the attack that took place between February 3 and 16, 2026.

— Velvet Tempest (aka DEV-0504) has been observed using a ClickFix lure, followed by hands-on-keyboard activity consistent with Termite ransomware tradecraft. According to a report by Deception.Pro, the attack used the social engineering technique to drop payloads like DonutLoader and CastleRAT. "Follow-on activity included Active Directory reconnaissance (domain trusts, server discovery, user listing) and attempted browser credential harvesting via a PowerShell script downloaded from 143.198.160[.]37," it said. "Telemetry and infrastructure in this chain align with a modern initial-access playbook: rapid staging, heavy use of living-off-the-land binaries (LOLBins), and long-lived command-and-control (C2) traffic that blends into normal browser noise." No ransomware was deployed in the attack that took place between February 3 and 16, 2026. Ghanaian National Pleads Guilty to Role in $100M Romance Scam — A Ghanaian national pleaded guilty to his role in a massive fraud ring that stole over $100 million from victims across the U.S. through business email compromise attacks and romance scams. 40-year-old Derrick Van Yeboah pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and agreed to pay more than $10 million in restitution. "Van Yeboah personally perpetrated many of the romance scams by impersonating fake romantic partners in communications with victims," the U.S. Justice Department said. "Many of the conspiracy’s victims were vulnerable older men and women who were tricked into believing that they were in online romantic relationships with persons who were, in fact, fake identities assumed by members of the conspiracy." The conspirators, part of a criminal organization primarily based in Ghana, also committed business email compromises to deceive businesses into wiring funds to the enterprise. In total, the scheme stole and laundered more than $100 million from dozens of victims. After stealing the money, the fraud proceeds were laundered to West Africa. The defendant is scheduled to be sentenced in June 2026.

— A Ghanaian national pleaded guilty to his role in a massive fraud ring that stole over $100 million from victims across the U.S. through business email compromise attacks and romance scams. 40-year-old Derrick Van Yeboah pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and agreed to pay more than $10 million in restitution. "Van Yeboah personally perpetrated many of the romance scams by impersonating fake romantic partners in communications with victims," the U.S. Justice Department said. "Many of the conspiracy’s victims were vulnerable older men and women who were tricked into believing that they were in online romantic relationships with persons who were, in fact, fake identities assumed by members of the conspiracy." The conspirators, part of a criminal organization primarily based in Ghana, also committed business email compromises to deceive businesses into wiring funds to the enterprise. In total, the scheme stole and laundered more than $100 million from dozens of victims. After stealing the money, the fraud proceeds were laundered to West Africa. The defendant is scheduled to be sentenced in June 2026. Taiwan Indicts 62 People for Cyber Scams — Prosecutors in Taipei indicted 62 people and 13 companies for their involvement in cyber scam operations organized throughout Asia by the Prince Group. Chen Zhi, the founder of the Prince Group, was indicted by U.S. prosecutors last year on money laundering charges. Taipei prosecutors said those associated with Prince Group laundered at least $339 million into Taiwan and used the stolen funds to buy 24 properties, 35 vehicles, and other assets amounting to approximately $1.7 million. In all, authorities seized about $174 million in cash and assets. Prince Group "effectively controlled 250 offshore companies in 18 countries, holding 453 domestic and international financial accounts. By creating fictitious transaction contracts between these offshore companies, the group laundered money through foreign exchange channels," they added.

— Prosecutors in Taipei indicted 62 people and 13 companies for their involvement in cyber scam operations organized throughout Asia by the Prince Group. Chen Zhi, the founder of the Prince Group, was indicted by U.S. prosecutors last year on money laundering charges. Taipei prosecutors said those associated with Prince Group laundered at least $339 million into Taiwan and used the stolen funds to buy 24 properties, 35 vehicles, and other assets amounting to approximately $1.7 million. In all, authorities seized about $174 million in cash and assets. Prince Group "effectively controlled 250 offshore companies in 18 countries, holding 453 domestic and international financial accounts. By creating fictitious transaction contracts between these offshore companies, the group laundered money through foreign exchange channels," they added. Ransomware Actors Use AzCopy — Ransomware operators are ditching the usual tools like Rclone for Microsoft's own AzCopy, turning a trusted Azure utility into a stealthy data exfiltration mechanism and blending into normal activity. "The adoption of AzCopy and other familiar tools by attackers represents a similar logic to living-off-the-land in the final and most critical phase of an operation: exfiltrating data out of an organization," Varonis said. "Spinning up an Azure storage account takes minutes and requires only a credit card or compromised credentials. The attacker gains the benefits of Microsoft's global infrastructure while security teams struggle to distinguish between malicious uploads and legitimate traffic."

— Ransomware operators are ditching the usual tools like Rclone for Microsoft's own AzCopy, turning a trusted Azure utility into a stealthy data exfiltration mechanism and blending into normal activity. "The adoption of AzCopy and other familiar tools by attackers represents a similar logic to living-off-the-land in the final and most critical phase of an operation: exfiltrating data out of an organization," Varonis said. "Spinning up an Azure storage account takes minutes and requires only a credit card or compromised credentials. The attacker gains the benefits of Microsoft's global infrastructure while security teams struggle to distinguish between malicious uploads and legitimate traffic." Threat Actors Exploit Critical Flaw in WPEverest Plugin — Threat actors are exploiting a critical security flaw in WPEverest's User Registration & Membership plugin (CVE-2026-1492, CVSS score: 9.8) to create rogue administrator accounts. The vulnerability affects all versions of User Registration & Membership through 5.1.2. The issue has been addressed in version 5.1.3. Wordfence said the plugin is susceptible to improper privilege management, which enables the creation of bogus admin accounts. "This is due to the plugin accepting a user-supplied role during membership registration without properly enforcing a server-side allowlist," it said. "This makes it possible for unauthenticated attackers to create administrator accounts by supplying a role value during membership registration."

— Threat actors are exploiting a critical security flaw in WPEverest's User Registration & Membership plugin (CVE-2026-1492, CVSS score: 9.8) to create rogue administrator accounts. The vulnerability affects all versions of User Registration & Membership through 5.1.2. The issue has been addressed in version 5.1.3. Wordfence said the plugin is susceptible to improper privilege management, which enables the creation of bogus admin accounts. "This is due to the plugin accepting a user-supplied role during membership registration without properly enforcing a server-side allowlist," it said. "This makes it possible for unauthenticated attackers to create administrator accounts by supplying a role value during membership registration." MuddyWater Evolves Its Tactics — The Iranian hacking group known as MuddyWater has been observed leveraging Shodan and Nuclei to identify potential vulnerable targets, as well as using subfinder and ffuf to perform enumeration of target web applications. The findings come from an analysis of the threat actor's VPS server hosted in the Netherlands. MuddyWater is also said to be attempting to scan and/or exploit recently disclosed CVEs related to BeyondTrust (CVE-2026-1731), Ivanti (CVE-2026-1281), n8n (CVE-2025-68613), React (CVE-2025-55182), SmarterMail (CVE-2025-52691), Laravel Livewire (CVE-2025-54068), N-Central (CVE-2025-9316), Citrix NetScaler (CVE-2025-5777), Langflow (CVE-2025-34291), and Fortinet (CVE-2024-55591, CVE-2024-23113, CVE-2022-42475), along with SQL injection vulnerabilities in BaSalam and an unspecified Postgres development platform for initial access. One of the custom tools identified in the server is KeyC2, a command-and-control (C2) framework that allows operators to remotely control compromised Windows machines over a custom binary protocol on port 1269 from a Python script. Two C2 tools used by the adversary are PersianC2, which relies on standard HTTP polling to receive commands and files via JSON API endpoints, and ArenaC2, a Python-based program that operates over HTTP POST requests. Also detected is a PowerShell loader that leads to the execution of obfuscated Node.js payloads that appear similar to Tsundere Botnet. The infrastructure is assessed to have been used to target entities in Israel, Egypt, Jordan, the U.A.E., and the U.S. Some aspects of the activity overlap with Operation Olalampo.

— The Iranian hacking group known as MuddyWater has been observed leveraging Shodan and Nuclei to identify potential vulnerable targets, as well as using subfinder and ffuf to perform enumeration of target web applications. The findings come from an analysis of the threat actor's VPS server hosted in the Netherlands. MuddyWater is also said to be attempting to scan and/or exploit recently disclosed CVEs related to BeyondTrust (CVE-2026-1731), Ivanti (CVE-2026-1281), n8n (CVE-2025-68613), React (CVE-2025-55182), SmarterMail (CVE-2025-52691), Laravel Livewire (CVE-2025-54068), N-Central (CVE-2025-9316), Citrix NetScaler (CVE-2025-5777), Langflow (CVE-2025-34291), and Fortinet (CVE-2024-55591, CVE-2024-23113, CVE-2022-42475), along with SQL injection vulnerabilities in BaSalam and an unspecified Postgres development platform for initial access. One of the custom tools identified in the server is KeyC2, a command-and-control (C2) framework that allows operators to remotely control compromised Windows machines over a custom binary protocol on port 1269 from a Python script. Two C2 tools used by the adversary are PersianC2, which relies on standard HTTP polling to receive commands and files via JSON API endpoints, and ArenaC2, a Python-based program that operates over HTTP POST requests. Also detected is a PowerShell loader that leads to the execution of obfuscated Node.js payloads that appear similar to Tsundere Botnet. The infrastructure is assessed to have been used to target entities in Israel, Egypt, Jordan, the U.A.E., and the U.S. Some aspects of the activity overlap with Operation Olalampo. 2,622 Valid Certificates Exposed — A new study undertaken by Google and GitGuardian found over a million unique private keys leaked across GitHub and Docker Hub, out of which 40,000 were mapped to 140,000 real TLS certificates. "As of September 2025, 2,600 of these certificates were valid, with more than 900 actively protecting Fortune 500 companies, healthcare providers, and government agencies," GitGuardian said. "Our disclosure campaign achieved 97% remediation, but at the cost of 4,300 emails sent, 1,706 entities contacted, 9 bug bounty submissions, countless follow-ups, and days of meticulous attribution work employing multiple OSINT techniques. The high success rate masks the extraordinary effort required to protect organizations that fail to protect themselves."

— A new study undertaken by Google and GitGuardian found over a million unique private keys leaked across GitHub and Docker Hub, out of which 40,000 were mapped to 140,000 real TLS certificates. "As of September 2025, 2,600 of these certificates were valid, with more than 900 actively protecting Fortune 500 companies, healthcare providers, and government agencies," GitGuardian said. "Our disclosure campaign achieved 97% remediation, but at the cost of 4,300 emails sent, 1,706 entities contacted, 9 bug bounty submissions, countless follow-ups, and days of meticulous attribution work employing multiple OSINT techniques. The high success rate masks the extraordinary effort required to protect organizations that fail to protect themselves." Context7 MCP Server Suffers from ContextCrush — A critical security flaw in Upstash's Context7 MCP Server, a widely used tool for delivering documentation to AI coding assistants, has been discovered. Dubbed ContextCrush, the vulnerability could allow attackers to inject malicious instructions into AI development tools through a trusted documentation channel. Noma Security, which disclosed details of the flaw, said it's rooted within the platform's "Custom Rules" feature, which allows library maintainers to provide AI-specific instructions to help assistants better interpret documentation. "Context7 operates both as the registry, where anyone can publish and manage library documentation, and as the trusted delivery mechanism that pushes content directly into the AI agent's context," security researcher Eli Ainhorn said. "The attacker never needs to reach the victim's machine. Instead, the attacker can plant malicious custom rules in Context7's registry, and Context7’s infrastructure delivers them through the MCP server to the AI agent running in the developer's IDE. As agents are execution machines and run whatever is loaded into their context, all the victim’s agent does is execute the attacker's instructions on the victim’s machine, using its own tool access (Bash, file read/write, network). In this scenario, the agent has no way to distinguish between legitimate documentation and attacker-controlled content because they arrive through the same trusted channel and from the same trusted source."

— A critical security flaw in Upstash's Context7 MCP Server, a widely used tool for delivering documentation to AI coding assistants, has been discovered. Dubbed ContextCrush, the vulnerability could allow attackers to inject malicious instructions into AI development tools through a trusted documentation channel. Noma Security, which disclosed details of the flaw, said it's rooted within the platform's "Custom Rules" feature, which allows library maintainers to provide AI-specific instructions to help assistants better interpret documentation. "Context7 operates both as the registry, where anyone can publish and manage library documentation, and as the trusted delivery mechanism that pushes content directly into the AI agent's context," security researcher Eli Ainhorn said. "The attacker never needs to reach the victim's machine. Instead, the attacker can plant malicious custom rules in Context7's registry, and Context7’s infrastructure delivers them through the MCP server to the AI agent running in the developer's IDE. As agents are execution machines and run whatever is loaded into their context, all the victim’s agent does is execute the attacker's instructions on the victim’s machine, using its own tool access (Bash, file read/write, network). In this scenario, the agent has no way to distinguish between legitimate documentation and attacker-controlled content because they arrive through the same trusted channel and from the same trusted source." German Court Sentences Key Person Behind Call Center Scam — A German court has sentenced a suspected central figure in the so-called Milton Group call-center fraud network to seven-and-a-half years in prison. Although the court did not publicly name the defendant, court records reviewed by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) indicate the person convicted was Mikheil Biniashvili, a citizen of Georgia and Israel. In addition to the prison sentence, the court ordered the confiscation of €2.4 million ($2.8 million) linked to the operation. Between 2017 and 2019, the defendant ran a call-center operation in Albania that used trained agents to persuade victims to invest in fraudulent online trading schemes. The scheme caused losses of about €8 million ($9.4 million) to victims, mostly in German-speaking countries. The operation employed up to 600 people at its peak. Call-center agents allegedly posed as investment advisers, building trust with targets before persuading them to deposit funds into fake trading platforms controlled by the network by promising large investment returns. Biniashvili was arrested in Armenia in 2023 and extradited to Germany in 2024.

— A German court has sentenced a suspected central figure in the so-called Milton Group call-center fraud network to seven-and-a-half years in prison. Although the court did not publicly name the defendant, court records reviewed by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) indicate the person convicted was Mikheil Biniashvili, a citizen of Georgia and Israel. In addition to the prison sentence, the court ordered the confiscation of €2.4 million ($2.8 million) linked to the operation. Between 2017 and 2019, the defendant ran a call-center operation in Albania that used trained agents to persuade victims to invest in fraudulent online trading schemes. The scheme caused losses of about €8 million ($9.4 million) to victims, mostly in German-speaking countries. The operation employed up to 600 people at its peak. Call-center agents allegedly posed as investment advisers, building trust with targets before persuading them to deposit funds into fake trading platforms controlled by the network by promising large investment returns. Biniashvili was arrested in Armenia in 2023 and extradited to Germany in 2024. Multiple Flaws in Avira Internet Security — Three vulnerabilities have been disclosed in Avira Internet Security that could allow for arbitrary file deletion (CVE-2026-27748) in the Software Updater component, an insecure deserialization (CVE-2026-27749) in System Speedup, and an arbitrary folder deletion over TOCTOU (CVE-2026-27748) in the Optimizer. "The file delete primitive is useful on its own," Quarkslab said. "The other two both result in Local Privilege Escalation to SYSTEM."

— Three vulnerabilities have been disclosed in Avira Internet Security that could allow for arbitrary file deletion (CVE-2026-27748) in the Software Updater component, an insecure deserialization (CVE-2026-27749) in System Speedup, and an arbitrary folder deletion over TOCTOU (CVE-2026-27748) in the Optimizer. "The file delete primitive is useful on its own," Quarkslab said. "The other two both result in Local Privilege Escalation to SYSTEM." Russian Ransomware Operator Pleads Guilty in U.S. — Evgenii Ptitsyn, a 43-year-old Russian national, has pleaded guilty in a U.S. court to running the Phobos ransomware outfit that targeted more than 1,000 victims globally and extorted ransom payments worth over $39 million. Ptitsyn was extradited from South Korea in November 2024. "Beginning in at least November 2020, Ptitsyn and others conspired to engage in an international computer hacking and extortion scheme that victimized public and private entities through the deployment of Phobos ransomware," the Justice Department said. "As part of the scheme, Ptitsyn and his co-conspirators developed and offered access to Phobos ransomware to other criminals or 'affiliates' to encrypt victims' data and extort ransom payments from victims. The administrators operated a darknet website to coordinate the sale and distribution of Phobos ransomware to co-conspirators and used online monikers to advertise their services on criminal forums and messaging platforms." Ptitsyn faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for wire fraud charges.

— Evgenii Ptitsyn, a 43-year-old Russian national, has pleaded guilty in a U.S. court to running the Phobos ransomware outfit that targeted more than 1,000 victims globally and extorted ransom payments worth over $39 million. Ptitsyn was extradited from South Korea in November 2024. "Beginning in at least November 2020, Ptitsyn and others conspired to engage in an international computer hacking and extortion scheme that victimized public and private entities through the deployment of Phobos ransomware," the Justice Department said. "As part of the scheme, Ptitsyn and his co-conspirators developed and offered access to Phobos ransomware to other criminals or 'affiliates' to encrypt victims' data and extort ransom payments from victims. The administrators operated a darknet website to coordinate the sale and distribution of Phobos ransomware to co-conspirators and used online monikers to advertise their services on criminal forums and messaging platforms." Ptitsyn faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for wire fraud charges. Fake Google Security Check Leads to RAT — A bogus website resembling the Google Account security page is being used to deliver a Progressive Web App (PWA) capable of harvesting one-time passcodes and cryptocurrency wallet addresses, and proxying attacker traffic through victims' browsers. "Disguised as a routine security checkup, it walks victims through a four-step flow that grants the attacker push notification access, the device's contact list, real-time GPS location, and clipboard contents – all without installing a traditional app," Malwarebytes said. "For victims who follow every prompt, the site also delivers an Android companion package introducing a native implant that includes a custom keyboard (enabling keystroke capture), accessibility-based screen reading capabilities, and permissions consistent with call log access and microphone recording."

— A bogus website resembling the Google Account security page is being used to deliver a Progressive Web App (PWA) capable of harvesting one-time passcodes and cryptocurrency wallet addresses, and proxying attacker traffic through victims' browsers. "Disguised as a routine security checkup, it walks victims through a four-step flow that grants the attacker push notification access, the device's contact list, real-time GPS location, and clipboard contents – all without installing a traditional app," Malwarebytes said. "For victims who follow every prompt, the site also delivers an Android companion package introducing a native implant that includes a custom keyboard (enabling keystroke capture), accessibility-based screen reading capabilities, and permissions consistent with call log access and microphone recording." Phishing Campaign Abuses Google Infrastructure — A new email phishing campaign is leveraging legitimate Google infrastructure to bypass standard security filters. The activity uses Google Cloud Storage (GCS) to host initial phishing URLs that, when clicked, redirect unsuspecting users to a malicious site designed to capture their financial information or deploy malware. "By hosting the initial link on Google's servers, the attackers ensure the email passes authentication checks like SPF and DKIM," security researcher Anurag Gawande said.

— A new email phishing campaign is leveraging legitimate Google infrastructure to bypass standard security filters. The activity uses Google Cloud Storage (GCS) to host initial phishing URLs that, when clicked, redirect unsuspecting users to a malicious site designed to capture their financial information or deploy malware. "By hosting the initial link on Google's servers, the attackers ensure the email passes authentication checks like SPF and DKIM," security researcher Anurag Gawande said. Client-Side Injection Conducts Ad Fraud — A new malicious client-side injection originating from a malicious browser extension impersonating Microsoft Clarity has been found to overwrite referral tokens to redirect affiliate revenue to unknown threat actors. "A browser extension is injecting obfuscated JavaScript from msclairty[.]com, a typosquatted domain impersonating Microsoft Clarity," c/side's Simon Wijckmans said. "The domain is not serving analytics. It is delivering an obfuscated JavaScript payload that performs affiliate cookie stuffing, tracking cookie deletion, and Fetch API hijacking inside the visitor's browser. This prevents a competing tracking service from recording the real traffic source. The attacker does not just want credit for the visit. They actively block other trackers from capturing any attribution data that would conflict with their fraudulent cookie." The script has affected sites across multiple unrelated sectors, including transportation, SaaS platforms, sports management, and government payment portals. Impacted visitors primarily span Chrome versions 132, 138, and 145, and originate from U.S.-based IP addresses on the East and West coasts.

— A new malicious client-side injection originating from a malicious browser extension impersonating Microsoft Clarity has been found to overwrite referral tokens to redirect affiliate revenue to unknown threat actors. "A browser extension is injecting obfuscated JavaScript from msclairty[.]com, a typosquatted domain impersonating Microsoft Clarity," c/side's Simon Wijckmans said. "The domain is not serving analytics. It is delivering an obfuscated JavaScript payload that performs affiliate cookie stuffing, tracking cookie deletion, and Fetch API hijacking inside the visitor's browser. This prevents a competing tracking service from recording the real traffic source. The attacker does not just want credit for the visit. They actively block other trackers from capturing any attribution data that would conflict with their fraudulent cookie." The script has affected sites across multiple unrelated sectors, including transportation, SaaS platforms, sports management, and government payment portals. Impacted visitors primarily span Chrome versions 132, 138, and 145, and originate from U.S.-based IP addresses on the East and West coasts. Illinois Man Charged with Hacking Snapchat Accounts to Steal Nudes — U.S. prosecutors have charged a 26-year-old Illinois man, Kyle Svara, with conducting a phishing operation that made it possible to break into the Snapchat accounts of approximately 570 women to steal private photos and sell them online. "From at least May 2020 to February 2021, Svara used social engineering and other resources to collect his targets' emails, phone numbers, and/or Snapchat usernames," the Justice Department said. "He then used those means of identification to access his targets' Snapchat accounts, which prompted Snap Inc. to send account security codes to those women. Using anonymized phone numbers, Svara posed as a representative of Snap Inc. and sent more than 4,500 text messages to hundreds of women, requesting those Snapchat access codes." Svara is alleged to have accessed the Snapchat accounts of at least 59 women without permission to download their nude or semi-nude images and sell them on internet forums.

— U.S. prosecutors have charged a 26-year-old Illinois man, Kyle Svara, with conducting a phishing operation that made it possible to break into the Snapchat accounts of approximately 570 women to steal private photos and sell them online. "From at least May 2020 to February 2021, Svara used social engineering and other resources to collect his targets' emails, phone numbers, and/or Snapchat usernames," the Justice Department said. "He then used those means of identification to access his targets' Snapchat accounts, which prompted Snap Inc. to send account security codes to those women. Using anonymized phone numbers, Svara posed as a representative of Snap Inc. and sent more than 4,500 text messages to hundreds of women, requesting those Snapchat access codes." Svara is alleged to have accessed the Snapchat accounts of at least 59 women without permission to download their nude or semi-nude images and sell them on internet forums. Meta Sued Over AI Smart Glasses' Privacy Concerns — Meta is facing a new class action lawsuit over its AI-powered Ray-Ban Meta glasses, following a report from Swedish newspapers Svenska Dagbladet and Goteborgs-Posten that employees at Kenya-based subcontractor Sama are reviewing intimate, personal footage filmed from customers' glasses. Meta said subcontracted workers might sometimes review content captured by its AI smart glasses for the purpose of improving the "experience," as stated in its Privacy Policy. It also claimed that data is filtered to protect people's privacy. But the investigation found that this step did not always consistently work. "Unless users choose to share media they've captured with Meta or others, that media stays on the user's device," Meta told BBC News. "When people share content with Meta AI, we sometimes use contractors to review this data for the purpose of improving people's experience, as many other companies do."

— Meta is facing a new class action lawsuit over its AI-powered Ray-Ban Meta glasses, following a report from Swedish newspapers Svenska Dagbladet and Goteborgs-Posten that employees at Kenya-based subcontractor Sama are reviewing intimate, personal footage filmed from customers' glasses. Meta said subcontracted workers might sometimes review content captured by its AI smart glasses for the purpose of improving the "experience," as stated in its Privacy Policy. It also claimed that data is filtered to protect people's privacy. But the investigation found that this step did not always consistently work. "Unless users choose to share media they've captured with Meta or others, that media stays on the user's device," Meta told BBC News. "When people share content with Meta AI, we sometimes use contractors to review this data for the purpose of improving people's experience, as many other companies do." Total Ransomware Payments Stagnated in 2025 — The total ransomware payments in 2025 stagnated, even if the number of attacks increased. According to blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis, total on-chain ransomware payments fell by approximately 8% to $820 million in 2025, even as claimed attacks rose 50%. "While aggregate revenue stagnated, the median ransom payment grew 368% year-over-year to nearly $60,000," the company said. "The 2025 total is likely to approach or exceed $900 million as we attribute more events and payments, just as our 2024 total grew from our initial $813 million estimate this time last year." The decline in payment rates from 63% in 2024 to just 29% last year indicates that fewer victims are yielding to attackers' ransom demands, it added. The development comes amid increased fragmentation of the ransomware ecosystem and threat actors shifting towards more stealthy methods, such as defense evasion and persistence techniques, to prioritize data theft and prolonged, low-noise access.

— The total ransomware payments in 2025 stagnated, even if the number of attacks increased. According to blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis, total on-chain ransomware payments fell by approximately 8% to $820 million in 2025, even as claimed attacks rose 50%. "While aggregate revenue stagnated, the median ransom payment grew 368% year-over-year to nearly $60,000," the company said. "The 2025 total is likely to approach or exceed $900 million as we attribute more events and payments, just as our 2024 total grew from our initial $813 million estimate this time last year." The decline in payment rates from 63% in 2024 to just 29% last year indicates that fewer victims are yielding to attackers' ransom demands, it added. The development comes amid increased fragmentation of the ransomware ecosystem and threat actors shifting towards more stealthy methods, such as defense evasion and persistence techniques, to prioritize data theft and prolonged, low-noise access. Mobile Blockchain Wallet Found Vulnerable to Severe Flaws — An unnamed mobile blockchain wallet app for Android has been found susceptible to two independent severe vulnerabilities, allowing untrusted deep links to trigger sensitive wallet flows and trick users into approving phishing-driven transactions, as well as retain cryptographic private keys from the device despite deleting an account. This meant that an attacker with later device access could re-import the account using its public address and regain full signing authority without re-entering the keys. According to LucidBit Labs, the vulnerabilities have been patched by the developer. "The main strength of crypto wallets lies in their cryptographic foundations," security researcher Assaf Morag said. "However, when these wallets are implemented as user-facing applications, the overall orchestration of the system becomes just as critical as the cryptography itself. As the saying goes, a system’s security posture is defined by its weakest link. In this case, the two vulnerabilities demonstrate how flaws at the application layer can undermine the entire security model, despite the strength of the underlying cryptography."

— An unnamed mobile blockchain wallet app for Android has been found susceptible to two independent severe vulnerabilities, allowing untrusted deep links to trigger sensitive wallet flows and trick users into approving phishing-driven transactions, as well as retain cryptographic private keys from the device despite deleting an account. This meant that an attacker with later device access could re-import the account using its public address and regain full signing authority without re-entering the keys. According to LucidBit Labs, the vulnerabilities have been patched by the developer. "The main strength of crypto wallets lies in their cryptographic foundations," security researcher Assaf Morag said. "However, when these wallets are implemented as user-facing applications, the overall orchestration of the system becomes just as critical as the cryptography itself. As the saying goes, a system’s security posture is defined by its weakest link. In this case, the two vulnerabilities demonstrate how flaws at the application layer can undermine the entire security model, despite the strength of the underlying cryptography." Kubernetes RCE Via Nodes/Proxy GET Permission — New research has identified an authorization bypass in Kubernetes Role-based access control (RBAC) that allows a service account with nodes/proxy GET permissions to execute commands in any Pod in the cluster. The issue exploits a bug in how Kubernetes API servers handle WebSocket connections. "Nodes/proxy GET allows command execution when using a connection protocol such as WebSockets," security researcher Graham Helton said. "This is due to the Kubelet making authorization decisions based on the initial WebSocket handshake's request without verifying CREATE permissions are present for the Kubelet's /exec endpoint, requiring different permissions depending solely on the connection protocol. The result is anyone with access to a service account assigned nodes/proxy GET that can reach a Node's Kubelet on port 10250 can send information to the /exec endpoint, executing commands in any Pod, including privileged system Pods, potentially leading to a full cluster compromise." The Kubernetes project has declined to address the issue, stating its intended behavior. However, it's expected to release Fine-Grained Kubelet API Authorization (KEP-2862) next month to address the attack. "A targeted patch would require coordinated changes across multiple components with special-case logic," Edera said. "This is the kind of complexity that could lead to future vulnerabilities. Once KEP-2862 reaches GA and sees adoption, nodes/proxy can be deprecated for monitoring use cases."

— New research has identified an authorization bypass in Kubernetes Role-based access control (RBAC) that allows a service account with nodes/proxy GET permissions to execute commands in any Pod in the cluster. The issue exploits a bug in how Kubernetes API servers handle WebSocket connections. "Nodes/proxy GET allows command execution when using a connection protocol such as WebSockets," security researcher Graham Helton said. "This is due to the Kubelet making authorization decisions based on the initial WebSocket handshake's request without verifying CREATE permissions are present for the Kubelet's /exec endpoint, requiring different permissions depending solely on the connection protocol. The result is anyone with access to a service account assigned nodes/proxy GET that can reach a Node's Kubelet on port 10250 can send information to the /exec endpoint, executing commands in any Pod, including privileged system Pods, potentially leading to a full cluster compromise." The Kubernetes project has declined to address the issue, stating its intended behavior. However, it's expected to release Fine-Grained Kubelet API Authorization (KEP-2862) next month to address the attack. "A targeted patch would require coordinated changes across multiple components with special-case logic," Edera said. "This is the kind of complexity that could lead to future vulnerabilities. Once KEP-2862 reaches GA and sees adoption, nodes/proxy can be deprecated for monitoring use cases." Other Key Stories on the Radar — The Israeli government is working on the country's first cybersecurity law, the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) published Zero Trust Implementation Guidelines (ZIGs) to help organizations safeguard sensitive data, systems, and services against sophisticated cyber threats, Google Project Zero found multiple vulnerabilities that could be used to bypass a new Windows 11 feature called Administrator Protection and obtain admin privileges, threat actors are continuing to abuse Microsoft Teams functionality by leveraging guest invitations and phishing-themed team names to impersonate billing and subscription notifications, and a loader named PhantomVAI has been used in the wild over the past year to deploy other payloads, such as Remcos RAT, XWorm, AsyncRAT, DarkCloud, and SmokeLoader.

🔧 Cybersecurity Tools

DetectFlow → It is an open-source detection pipeline from SOC Prime that matches streaming log events against Sigma rules in real time — before they ever reach your SIEM. Instead of relying on your SIEM to do the heavy lifting, it tags and enriches events in-flight using Apache Kafka and Flink, then passes the results downstream to wherever you need them. Built on 11 years of detection intelligence, it's designed for teams who want faster detection, more rule coverage, and less dependency on SIEM-imposed limits.

ADTrapper → It is an open-source platform that analyzes Windows Active Directory authentication logs and flags threats using 54+ built-in detection rules — covering everything from brute force to AD CS attacks. It runs in Docker, deploys with one command, and supports SharpHound data for deeper AD analysis.

Disclaimer: For research and educational use only. Not security-audited. Review all code before use, test in isolated environments, and ensure compliance with applicable laws.

Conclusion

That's your week. A lot happened. Some of it was bad, some of it was worse, and a little bit of it was actually good. The scoreboard is messy, like it always is.

Same time next week — and if history is any guide, we'll have plenty more to talk about. Stay patched, stay skeptical, and maybe don't click that link.