Cybersecurity never stops—and neither do hackers. While you wrapped up last week, new attacks were already underway.

From hidden software bugs to massive DDoS attacks and new ransomware tricks, this week's roundup gives you the biggest security moves to know. Whether you're protecting key systems or locking down cloud apps, these are the updates you need before making your next security decision.

Take a quick look to start your week informed and one step ahead.

⚡ Threat of the Week

Cisco 0-Day Flaws Under Attack — Cybersecurity agencies warned that threat actors have exploited two security flaws affecting Cisco firewalls as part of zero-day attacks to deliver previously undocumented malware families like RayInitiator and LINE VIPER. The RayInitiator and LINE VIPER malware represent a significant evolution on that used in the previous campaign, both in sophistication and its ability to evade detection. The activity involves the exploitation of CVE-2025-20362 (CVSS score: 6.5) and CVE-2025-20333 (CVSS score: 9.9) to bypass authentication and execute malicious code on susceptible appliances. The campaign is assessed to be linked to a threat cluster dubbed ArcaneDoor, which was attributed to a suspected China-linked hacking group known as UAT4356 (aka Storm-1849).

🔔 Top News

Nimbus Manticore Uses MiniJunk in Critical Infra Attacks — An Iran-aligned cyber espionage group has expanded its operations beyond its traditional Middle Eastern hunting grounds to target critical infrastructure organizations across Western Europe using constantly evolving malware variants and attack tactics. Nimbus Manticore, which overlaps with UNC1549 or Smoke Sandstorm, has been observed targeting defense manufacturing, telecommunications, and aviation companies in Denmark, Portugal, and Sweden. Central to the campaign are MiniJunk, an obfuscated backdoor that gives the attacker persistent access to infected systems, and MiniBrowse, a lightweight stealer with separate versions for stealing credentials from Chrome and Edge browsers. MiniJunk is an updated version of MINIBIKE (aka SlugResin), with the emails directing victims to fake job-related login pages that appear to be associated with companies like Airbus, Boeing, Flydubai, and Rheinmetall. In a further escalation of its tactics, Nimbus Manticore has been observed using the service SSL.com starting around May 2025 to sign their code and pass off malware as legitimate software programs, leading to a "drastic decrease in detections."

‎️‍🔥 Trending CVEs

Hackers don't wait. They exploit newly disclosed vulnerabilities within hours, transforming a missed patch or a hidden bug into a critical point of failure. One unpatched CVE is all it takes to open the door to a full-scale compromise. Below are this week's most critical vulnerabilities, making waves across the industry. Review the list, prioritize patching, and close the window of opportunity before attackers do.

This week's list includes — CVE-2025-20362, CVE-2025-20333, CVE-2025-20363 (Cisco), CVE-2025-59689 (Libraesva ESG), CVE-2025-20352 (Cisco IOS), CVE-2025-10643, CVE-2025-10644 (Wondershare RepairIt), CVE-2025-7937, CVE-2025-6198 (Supermicro BMC), CVE-2025-9844 (Salesforce CLI), CVE-2025-9125 (Lectora Desktop), CVE-2025-23298 (NVIDIA Merlin), CVE-2025-59545 (DotNetNuke), CVE-2025-34508 (ZendTo), CVE-2025-27888 (Apache Druid Proxy), CVE-2025-10858, CVE-2025-8014 (GitLab), and CVE-2025-54831 (Apache Airflow).

📰 Around the Cyber World

Microsoft Offers ESU for Free in the E.U. — Microsoft has decided to offer free extended security updates for Windows 10 users in the European Economic Area (EEA), following pressure from the Euroconsumers group. "We are pleased to learn that Microsoft will provide a no-cost Extended Security Updates (ESU) option for Windows 10 consumer users in the European Economic Area (EEA)," Euroconsumers said. In other regions, users will need to either enable Windows Backup or pay $30 for the year or redeem 1,000 Microsoft Reward points. It's worth noting that Windows 10 reached end of support (EoS) on October 14, 2025.

🔧 Cybersecurity Tools

Pangolin — It is a self-hosted reverse proxy that securely exposes private services to the internet without opening firewall ports. It creates encrypted WireGuard tunnels to connect isolated networks and includes built-in identity and access management, so you can control who reaches your internal apps, APIs, or IoT devices. Ideal for developers, DevOps teams, or organizations needing safe remote access, Pangolin simplifies sharing internal resources while keeping them protected behind strong authentication and role-based permissions.

AI Red Teaming Playground — Microsoft's AI Red Teaming Playground Labs offers hands-on challenges to practice probing AI systems for security gaps. Built on Chat Copilot and powered by the open-source PyRIT framework, it lets you simulate prompt injections and other adversarial attacks to identify hidden risks in generative AI before deployment.

🔒 Tip of the Week

Hardening Active Directory Against Modern Attacks — Active Directory is a prime target—compromise it and attackers can own your network. Strengthen its defenses starting with Kerberos FAST (Flexible Authentication Secure Tunneling), which encrypts pre-authentication traffic to block offline password cracking and relay attacks. Deploy it in "Supported" mode, monitor KDC events (IDs 34, 35), then enforce "Required" once all clients are ready.

Run PingCastle for a rapid forest health check and use ADeleg/ADeleginator to uncover dangerous over-delegation in OUs or service accounts. Harden password security with Fine-Grained Password Policies (FGPP) and automate local admin password rotation using LAPS or Lithnet Password Protection to block breached credentials in real time.

Tighten other control layers: use AppLocker Inspector/Gen to lock down application execution and GPOZaurr to detect orphaned or risky Group Policy Objects. Scan AD Certificate Services with Locksmith to close misconfigurations and use ScriptSentry to catch malicious logon scripts that enable stealthy persistence.

Finally, apply CIS or Microsoft security baselines and generate custom Attack Surface Reduction rules with ASRGen to block exploit techniques that bypass standard policies. This layered, rarely implemented strategy raises the cost of compromise and forces even advanced adversaries to work far harder.

Conclusion

These headlines show how tightly connected our defenses must be in today's threat landscape. No single team, tool, or technology can stand alone—strong security depends on shared awareness and action.

Take a moment to pass these insights along, spark a conversation with your team, and turn this knowledge into concrete steps. Every patch applied, policy updated, or lesson shared strengthens not just your own organization, but the wider cybersecurity community we all rely on.