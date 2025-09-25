Cisco has warned of a high-severity security flaw in IOS Software and IOS XE Software that could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code or trigger a denial-of-service (DoS) condition under specific circumstances.

The company said the vulnerability, CVE-2025-20352 (CVSS score: 7.7), has been exploited in the wild, adding it became aware of it "after local Administrator credentials were compromised."

The issue, per the networking equipment major, is rooted in the Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) subsystem, arising as a result of a stack overflow condition.

An authenticated, remote attacker could exploit the flaw by sending a crafted SNMP packet to an affected device over IPv4 or IPv6 networks, resulting in DoS if they have low privileges or arbitrary code execution as root if they have high privileges and ultimately take control of the susceptible system.

However, Cisco noted that for this to happen, the following conditions need to be met -

To cause the DoS, the attacker must have the SNMPv2c or earlier read-only community string or valid SNMPv3 user credentials

To execute code as the root user, the attacker must have the SNMPv1 or v2c read-only community string or valid SNMPv3 user credentials and administrative or privilege 15 credentials on the affected device

The company said the issue affects all versions of SNMP, as well as Meraki MS390 and Cisco Catalyst 9300 Series Switches that are running Meraki CS 17 and earlier. It has been fixed in Cisco IOS XE Software Release 17.15.4a. Cisco IOS XR Software and NX-OS Software are not impacted.

"This vulnerability affects all versions of SNMP. All devices that have SNMP enabled and have not explicitly excluded the affected object ID (OID) should be considered vulnerable," Cisco said.

While there are no workarounds that resolve CVE-2025-20352, one mitigation proposed by Cisco involves allowing only trusted users to have SNMP access on an affected system, and monitoring the systems by running the "show snmp host" command.

"Administrators can disable the affected OIDs on a device," it added. "Not all software will support the OID that is listed in the mitigation. If the OID is not valid for specific software, then it is not affected by this vulnerability. Excluding these OIDs may affect device management through SNMP, such as discovery and hardware inventory."