⚡ Threat of the Week

Motex Lanscope Flaw Exploited to Drop Gokcpdoor — A suspected Chinese cyber espionage actor known as Tick has been attributed to a target campaign that has leveraged a recently disclosed critical security flaw in Motex Lanscope Endpoint Manager (CVE-2025-61932, CVSS score: 9.3) to infiltrate target networks and deploy a backdoor called Gokcpdoor. Sophos, which disclosed details of the activity, said it was "limited to sectors aligned with their intelligence objectives."

🔔 Top News

TEE.Fail Side-Channel Attack Extracts Secrets from Intel and AMD DDR5 Secure Enclaves — A low-cost physical side-channel attack has been found to break the confidentiality and security guarantees offered by modern Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) from Intel and AMD, enabling full extraction of cryptographic keys and subversion of secure attestation mechanisms. The attack, codenamed TEE.fail, exploits deterministic encryption and DDR5 bus interposition to successfully bypass protections in Intel's SGX and TDX, as well as AMD's SEV-SNP, by eavesdropping on memory transactions using a homemade logic analyzer setup built for under $1,000. That having said, the attack requires physical access to the target as well as root-level privileges for Kernel driver modification.

‎️‍🔥 Trending CVEs

Hackers move fast. They often exploit new vulnerabilities within hours, turning a single missed patch into a major breach. One unpatched CVE can be all it takes for a full compromise. Below are this week's most critical vulnerabilities gaining attention across the industry. Review them, prioritize your fixes, and close the gap before attackers take advantage.

This week's list includes — CVE-2025-55315 (QNAP NetBak PC Agent), CVE-2025-10680 (OpenVPN), CVE-2025-55752, CVE-2025-55754 (Apache Tomcat), CVE-2025-52665 (Ubiquiti UniFi Access), CVE-2025-12044, CVE-2025-11621 (HashiCorp Vault), CVE-2025-43995 (Dell Storage Manager), CVE-2025-5842 (Veeder-Root TLS4B Automatic Tank Gauge System), CVE-2025-24893 (XWiki), CVE-2025-62725 (Docker Compose), CVE-2025-12080 (Google Messages for Wear OS), CVE-2025-12450 (LiteSpeed Cache plugin), CVE-2025-11705 (Anti-Malware Security and Brute-Force Firewall plugin), CVE-2025-55680 (Microsoft Cloud Files Minifilter driver), CVE-2025-6325, CVE-2025-6327 (King Addons for Elementor plugin), CVE-2025-49401 (Quiz and Survey Master plugin), CVE-2025-54603 (Claroty Secure Remote Access), and CVE-2025-10932 (Progress MOVEit Transfer).

📰 Around the Cyber World

Canada Warns of Hacktivist Attacks Targeting Critical Infra — The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security has issued an alert warning of attacks mounted by hacktivists targeting internet-exposed industrial control systems (ICS). "One incident affected a water facility, tampering with water pressure values and resulting in degraded service for its community," the Cyber Centre said. "Another involved a Canadian oil and gas company, where an Automated Tank Gauge (ATG) was manipulated, triggering false alarms. A third one involved a grain drying silo on a Canadian farm, where temperature and humidity levels were manipulated, resulting in potentially unsafe conditions if not caught on time." Organizations are being recommended to ensure all services are properly inventoried, documented, and protected.

