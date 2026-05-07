Bad week.

Turns out the easiest way to get hacked in 2026 is still the same old garbage: shady packages, fake apps, forgotten DNS junk, scam ads, and stolen logins getting dumped into Discord channels like it’s normal. Some of these attack chains don’t even feel sophisticated anymore. More like some tired guy with a Telegram account and too much free time. The worst part is how often this stuff still works.

Meanwhile, AI tools are speeding up exploit hunting, browsers are keeping passwords sitting in memory for “performance reasons,” and even ransomware crews are pushing broken builds into the wild. Everybody’s scrambling to patch faster because attackers are automating faster.

Anyway. ThreatsDay’s rough this week. Let’s get into it.

That’s the week. Same internet, new fires.

Patch what you can, double-check what you install, and don’t trust random ads pretending to be tools. See you next ThreatsDay.