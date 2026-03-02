This week is not about one big event. It shows where things are moving. Network systems, cloud setups, AI tools, and common apps are all being pushed in different ways. Small gaps in access control, exposed keys, and normal features are being used as entry points.

The pattern becomes clear only when you see everything together. Faster scans, smarter misuse of trusted services, and steady targeting of high-value sectors. Each story adds context. Reading them all gives a fuller picture of how today’s threat landscape is evolving.

⚡ Threat of the Week

Cisco SD-WAN Zero-Day Exploited — A newly disclosed maximum-severity security flaw in Cisco Catalyst SD-WAN Controller (formerly vSmart) and Catalyst SD-WAN Manager (formerly vManage) has come under active exploitation in the wild as part of malicious activity that dates back to 2023. The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2026-20127 (CVSS score: 10.0), allows an unauthenticated remote attacker to bypass authentication and obtain administrative privileges on an affected system by sending a crafted request. Cisco credited the Australian Signals Directorate's Australian Cyber Security Centre (ASD-ACSC) for reporting the vulnerability. The networking equipment major is tracking the exploitation and subsequent post-compromise activity under the moniker UAT-8616, describing the cluster as a "highly sophisticated cyber threat actor."

🔔 Top News

Anthropic Accuses 3 Chinese Firms of Distillation Attacks — Anthropic accused three Chinese AI firms of engaging in concerted "industrial-scale" distillation attack campaigns aimed at extracting information from its model, making it the latest American tech firm to level such claims after OpenAI issued similar complaints. DeepSeek, Moonshot AI, and MiniMax are said to have flooded Claude with large volumes of specially-crafted prompts to elicit responses to train their own proprietary models. Last month, OpenAI submitted an open letter to U.S. legislators, claiming to have observed activity "indicative of ongoing attempts by DeepSeek to distill frontier models of OpenAI and other U.S. frontier labs, including through new, obfuscated methods." The disclosure renewed a debate over training data sources and distillation techniques, with some criticizing the company for training its own systems using copyrighted material without permission. "Anthropic is guilty of stealing training data at a massive scale and has had to pay multibillion-dollar settlements for their theft," xAI CEO Elon Musk said.

‎️‍🔥 Trending CVEs

New vulnerabilities surface daily, and attackers move fast. Reviewing and patching early keeps your systems resilient.

Here are this week’s most critical flaws to check first — CVE-2025-40538, CVE-2025-40539, CVE-2025-40540, CVE-2025-40541 (SolarWinds Serv-U), CVE-2026-20127, CVE-2026-20122, CVE-2026-20126, CVE-2026-20128 (Cisco Catalyst SD-WAN), CVE-2026-25755 (jsPDF), CVE-2025-12543 (HPE Telco Service Activator), CVE-2026-22719, CVE-2026-22720, CVE-2026-22721 (Broadcom VMware Aria Operations), CVE-2026-3061, CVE-2026-3062, CVE-2026-3063 (Google Chrome), CVE-2025-10010 (CryptoPro Secure Disk for BitLocker), CVE-2025-13942, CVE-2025-13943, CVE-2026-1459 (Zyxel), CVE-2025-71210, CVE-2025-71211 (Trend Micro Apex One), CVE-2026-0542 (ServiceNow AI Platform), CVE-2026-24061 (telnetd), CVE-2026-21902 (Juniper Networks Junos OS), CVE-2025-29631, CVE-2025-1242 (Gardyn Home Kit), CVE-2025-15576 (FreeBSD), CVE-2026-26365 (Akamai), CVE-2026-27739 (Angular), and SVE-2025-50109 (Samsung Tizen OS).

🎥 Cybersecurity Webinars

Automating Real-World Security Testing to Prove What Actually Works → This webinar explains why one-time security assessments are no longer enough and shows how organizations can automate continuous, real-world testing of their defenses to uncover gaps and measure how well controls hold up against actual attack techniques.

When AI Agents Become Your New Attack Surface → This webinar explains that as AI tools turn into autonomous agents that can browse, call APIs, and access internal systems, the security risk expands beyond the model to the entire environment they operate in, requiring stricter access controls, monitoring, and system-level safeguards rather than model testing alone.

Quantum Is Coming: Preparing for the End of Today’s Encryption → This webinar explains how future quantum computers could break today’s encryption, why “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks are a real risk, and what practical steps organizations can take now to begin shifting to post-quantum cryptography.

📰 Around the Cyber World

UNC6384 Drops New PlugX Variant — IIJ-SECT and LAB52 have detailed new activity from the Chinese cyber espionage group UNC6384. The attacks follow a known modus operandi of using STATICPLUGIN, a digitally signed downloader, to deliver updated versions of PlugX using DLL side-loading. The malicious payloads are distributed via phishing emails with meeting invitation lures or through fake software updates.

🔧 Cybersecurity Tools

Titus → It is an open-source tool from Praetorian that scans code, files, repositories, and traffic to find leaked credentials like API keys and tokens. It uses hundreds of pattern rules and can check whether a detected secret is actually active. You can run it as a command-line tool, use it inside other tools as a Go library, or use it as extensions in Burp Suite or a browser to uncover credential leaks in different workflows.

Sirius → It is an open-source vulnerability scanning platform on GitHub that automates network and system security checks to find weaknesses and risks in infrastructure. It combines community-driven security data with automated tests, runs within containers, and gives operators a unified view of vulnerabilities to prioritize remediation.

Disclaimer: These tools are provided for research and educational use only. They are not security-audited and may cause harm if misused. Review the code, test in controlled environments, and comply with all applicable laws and policies.

Conclusion

Viewed one by one, these incidents seem contained. Seen together, they show how risk now flows across connected systems that organizations rely on daily. Infrastructure, AI platforms, cloud services, and third-party tools are deeply intertwined, and strain in one area often exposes another.

The takeaway is clarity, not alarm. Adversaries are improving efficiency, scaling access, and operating inside normal processes. Reading through each report helps map that shift and understand how the broader environment is changing.