Cybersecurity researchers have disclosed details of a new ClickFix campaign that abuses compromised legitimate sites to deliver a previously undocumented remote access trojan (RAT) called MIMICRAT (aka AstarionRAT).

"The campaign demonstrates a high level of operational sophistication: compromised sites spanning multiple industries and geographies serve as delivery infrastructure, a multi-stage PowerShell chain performs ETW and AMSI bypass before dropping a Lua-scripted shellcode loader, and the final implant communicates over HTTPS on port 443 using HTTP profiles that resemble legitimate web analytics traffic," Elastic Security Labs said in a Friday report.

According to the enterprise search and cybersecurity company, MIMICRAT is a custom C++ RAT with support for Windows token impersonation, SOCKS5 tunneling, and a set of 22 commands for comprehensive post-exploitation capabilities. The campaign was discovered earlier this month.

It's also assessed to share tactical and infrastructural overlaps with another ClickFix campaign documented by Huntress that leads to the deployment of the Matanbuchus 3.0 loader, which then serves as a conduit for the same RAT. The end goal of the attack is suspected to be ransomware deployment or data exfiltration.

In the infection sequence highlighted by Elastic, the entry point is bincheck[.]io, a legitimate Bank Identification Number (BIN) validation service that was breached to inject malicious JavaScript code that's responsible for loading an externally hosted PHP script. The PHP script then proceeds to deliver the ClickFix lure by displaying a fake Cloudflare verification page and instructing the victim to copy and paste a command into the Windows Run dialog to address the issue.

This, in turn, leads to the execution of a PowerShell command, which then contacts a command-and-control (C2) server to fetch a second-stage PowerShell script that patches Windows event logging (ETW) and antivirus scanning (AMSI) before dropping a Lua-based loader. In the final stage, the Lua script decrypts and executes in memory shellcode that delivers MIMICRAT.

The Trojan uses HTTPS for communicating with the C2 server, allowing it to accept two dozen commands for process and file system control, interactive shell access, token manipulation, shellcode injection, and SOCKS proxy tunneling.

"The campaign supports 17 languages, with the lure content dynamically localized based on the victim's browser language settings to broaden its effective reach," security researcher Salim Bitam said. "Identified victims span multiple geographies, including a USA-based university and multiple Chinese-speaking users documented in public forum discussions, suggesting broad opportunistic targeting."