OpenClaw (formerly Moltbot and Clawdbot) has announced that it's partnering with Google-owned VirusTotal to scan skills that are being uploaded to ClawHub, its skill marketplace, as part of broader efforts to bolster the security of the agentic ecosystem.

"All skills published to ClawHub are now scanned using VirusTotal's threat intelligence, including their new Code Insight capability," OpenClaw's founder Peter Steinberger, along with Jamieson O'Reilly and Bernardo Quintero said. "This provides an additional layer of security for the OpenClaw community."

The process essentially entails creating a unique SHA-256 hash for every skill and cross checking it against VirusTotal's database for a match. If it's not found, the skill bundle is uploaded to the malware scanning tool for further analysis using VirusTotal Code Insight.

Skills that have a "benign" Code Insight verdict are automatically approved by ClawHub, while those marked suspicious are flagged with a warning. Any skill that's deemed malicious is blocked from download. OpenClaw also said all active skills are re-scanned on a daily basis to detect scenarios where a previously clean skill becomes malicious.

That said, OpenClaw maintainers also cautioned that VirusTotal scanning is "not a silver bullet" and that there is a possibility that some malicious skills that use a cleverly concealed prompt injection payload may slip through the cracks.

In addition to the VirusTotal partnership, the platform is expected to publish a comprehensive threat model, public security roadmap, formal security reporting process, as well as details about the security audit of its entire codebase.

The development comes in the aftermath of reports that found hundreds of malicious skills on ClawHub, prompting OpenClaw to add a reporting option that allows signed-in users to flag a suspicious skill. Multiple analyses have uncovered that these skills masquerade as legitimate tools, but, under the hood, they harbor malicious functionality to exfiltrate data, inject backdoors for remote access, or install stealer malware.

"AI agents with system access can become covert data-leak channels that bypass traditional data loss prevention, proxies, and endpoint monitoring," Cisco noted last week. "Second, models can also become an execution orchestrator, wherein the prompt itself becomes the instruction and is difficult to catch using traditional security tooling."

The recent viral popularity of OpenClaw, the open-source agentic artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, and Moltbook, an adjacent social network where autonomous AI agents built atop OpenClaw interact with each other in a Reddit-style platform, has raised security concerns.

While OpenClaw functions as an automation engine to trigger workflows, interact with online services, and operate across devices, the entrenched access given to skills, coupled with the fact that they can process data from untrusted sources, can open the door to risks like malware and prompt injection.

In other words, the integrations, while convenient, significantly broaden the attack surface and expand the set of untrusted inputs the agent consumes, turning it into an "agentic trojan horse" for data exfiltration and other malicious actions. Backslash Security has described OpenClaw as an "AI With Hands."

"Unlike traditional software that does exactly what code tells it to do, AI agents interpret natural language and make decisions about actions," OpenClaw noted. "They blur the boundary between user intent and machine execution. They can be manipulated through language itself."

OpenClaw also acknowledged that the power wielded by skills – which are used to extend the capabilities of an AI agent, such as controlling smart home devices to managing finances – can be abused by bad actors, who can leverage the agent's access to tools and data to exfiltrate sensitive information, execute unauthorized commands, send messages on the victim's behalf, and even download and run additional payloads without their knowledge or consent.

What's more, with OpenClaw being increasingly deployed on employee endpoints without formal IT or security approval, the elevated privileges of these agents can further enable shell access, data movement, and network connectivity outside standard security controls, creating a new class of Shadow AI risk for enterprises.

"OpenClaw and tools like it will show up in your organization whether you approve them or not," Astrix Security researcher Tomer Yahalom said. "Employees will install them because they're genuinely useful. The only question is whether you'll know about it."

Some of the glaring security issues that have come to the fore in recent days are below -

"The first, and perhaps most egregious, issue is that OpenClaw relies on the configured language model for many security-critical decisions," HiddenLayer researchers Conor McCauley, Kasimir Schulz, Ryan Tracey, and Jason Martin noted. "Unless the user proactively enables OpenClaw's Docker-based tool sandboxing feature, full system-wide access remains the default."

Among other architectural and design problems identified by the AI security company are OpenClaw's failure to filter out untrusted content containing control sequences, ineffective guardrails against indirect prompt injections, modifiable memories and system prompts that persist into future chat sessions, plaintext storage of API keys and session tokens, and no explicit user approval before executing tool calls.

In a report published last week, Persmiso Security argued that the security of the OpenClaw ecosystem is much more crucial than app stores and browser extension marketplaces owing to the agents' extensive access to user data.

"AI agents get credentials to your entire digital life," security researcher Ian Ahl pointed out. "And unlike browser extensions that run in a sandbox with some level of isolation, these agents operate with the full privileges you grant them."

"The skills marketplace compounds this. When you install a malicious browser extension, you're compromising one system. When you install a malicious agent skill, you're potentially compromising every system that agent has credentials for."

The long list of security issues associated with OpenClaw has prompted China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to issue an alert about misconfigured instances, urging users to implement protections to secure against cyber attacks and data breaches, Reuters reported.

"When agent platforms go viral faster than security practices mature, misconfiguration becomes the primary attack surface," Ensar Seker, CISO at SOCRadar, told The Hacker News via email. "The risk isn't the agent itself; it’s exposing autonomous tooling to public networks without hardened identity, access control, and execution boundaries."

"What's notable here is that the Chinese regulator is explicitly calling out configuration risk rather than banning the technology. That aligns with what defenders already know: agent frameworks amplify both productivity and blast radius. A single exposed endpoint or overly permissive plugin can turn an AI agent into an unintentional automation layer for attackers."