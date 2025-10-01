Bitdefender's 2025 Cybersecurity Assessment Report paints a sobering picture of today's cyber defense landscape: mounting pressure to remain silent after breaches, a gap between leadership and frontline teams, and a growing urgency to shrink the enterprise attack surface.

The annual research combines insights from over 1,200 IT and security professionals across six countries, along with an analysis of 700,000 cyber incidents by Bitdefender Labs. The results reveal hard truths about how organizations are grappling with threats in an increasingly complex environment.

Breaches Swept Under the Rug

This year's findings spotlight a disturbing trend: 58% of security professionals were told to keep a breach confidential, even when they believed disclosure was necessary. That's a 38% jump since 2023, suggesting more organizations may be prioritizing optics over transparency.

The pressure is especially acute for CISOs and CIOs, who report higher levels of expectation to remain quiet compared to frontline staff. Such secrecy risks undermining stakeholder trust, compliance obligations, and long-term resilience.

Living-Off-the-Land Attacks Drive Attack Surface Focus

Bitdefender analyzed 700,000 high-severity attacks and found that 84% of high-severity attacks now now leverage legitimate tools already present inside environments — so-called Living Off the Land (LOTL) techniques. These tactics bypass traditional defenses, operate invisibly, and are increasingly used in targeted intrusions.

In response, 68% of surveyed organizations list attack surface reduction as a top priority, with the U.S. (75%) and Singapore (71%) leading adoption. Proactive hardening steps — disabling unnecessary services, eliminating unused applications, and reducing lateral movement paths — are quickly shifting from best practices to business imperatives.

AI: Perception vs. Reality

AI looms large in the minds of defenders, but perceptions don't always align with on-the-ground reality.

67% believe AI-driven attacks are increasing

58% cite AI-powered malware as their top concern

Yet, the report shows that while AI-enhanced attacks are growing, fears may be outpacing actual prevalence. This gap underscores the need for a balanced approach: prepare for AI threats without losing sight of today's highlights the need for a balanced approach: prepare for AI threats without losing sight of prevalent adversary tactics.

Leadership Disconnect Risks Slowdowns

Perhaps most concerning is the misalignment between executives and operational teams:

45% of C-level executives report being "very confident" in managing cyber risk

report being "very confident" in managing cyber risk Only 19% of mid-level managers agree

Strategic focus areas also diverge: executives prioritize AI adoption, while frontline managers place more urgency on cloud security and identity management. These disconnects can slow progress, dilute resources, and create blind spots that attackers exploit.

The Road Ahead

The findings converge on one message: cyber resilience demands preemptive strategies. That means:

Actively reducing attack surfaces

Streamlining security tools and complexity

Addressing team burnout and the skills gap

Closing the perception differences between leadership and the front-line

To explore additional findings, read the Bitdefender 2025 Cybersecurity Assessment report.