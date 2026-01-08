The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on Wednesday added two security flaws impacting Microsoft Office and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) OneView to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog, citing evidence of active exploitation.

The vulnerabilities are listed below -

CVE-2009-0556 (CVSS score: 8.8) - A code injection vulnerability in Microsoft Office PowerPoint that allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code by means of memory corruption

(CVSS score: 8.8) - A code injection vulnerability in Microsoft Office PowerPoint that allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code by means of memory corruption CVE-2025-37164 (CVSS score: 10.0) - A code injection vulnerability in HPW OneView that allows a remote unauthenticated user to perform remote code execution

Details of CVE-2025-37164 emerged last month when HPE said the vulnerability impacts all versions of the software prior to version 11.00. The company also made available hotfixes for OneView versions 5.20 through 10.

The scope and source of the attacks targeting the two flaws is presently unclear, and there appear to be no public reports referencing their exploitation in the wild. However, a report from eSentire on December 23, 2025, revealed the release of a detailed proof-of-concept (PoC) exploit for CVE-2025-37164.

"Public availability of PoC exploit code significantly increases the risk to organizations running affected versions of the application," eSentire said. "As the vulnerability impacts all versions prior to 11.0, organizations are strongly advised to apply the required updates to mitigate the potential risk of exploitation."

Pursuant to Binding Operational Directive (BOD) 22-01, Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) agencies are recommended to apply the necessary fixes by January 28, 2026, to secure their networks against active threats.