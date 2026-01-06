A new critical security vulnerability has been disclosed in n8n, an open-source workflow automation platform, that could enable an authenticated attacker to execute arbitrary system commands on the underlying host.

The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-68668, is rated 9.9 on the CVSS scoring system. It has been described as a case of a protection mechanism failure.

It affects n8n versions from 1.0.0 up to, but not including, 2.0.0, and allows an authenticated user with permission to create or modify workflows to execute arbitrary operating system commands on the host running n8n. The issue has been addressed in version 2.0.0.

"A sandbox bypass vulnerability exists in the Python Code Node that uses Pyodide," an advisory for the flaw states. "An authenticated user with permission to create or modify workflows can exploit this vulnerability to execute arbitrary commands on the host system running n8n, using the same privileges as the n8n process."

N8n said it had introduced task runner-based native Python implementation in version 1.111.0 as an optional feature for improved security isolation. The feature can be enabled by configuring the N8N_RUNNERS_ENABLED and N8N_NATIVE_PYTHON_RUNNER environment variables. With the release of version 2.0.0, the implementation has been made the default.

As workarounds, n8n is recommending that users follow the outlined steps below -

Disable the Code Node by setting the environment variable NODES_EXCLUDE: "[\"n8n-nodes-base.code\"]"

Disable Python support in the Code node by setting the environment variable N8N_PYTHON_ENABLED=false

Configure n8n to use the task runner-based Python sandbox via the N8N_RUNNERS_ENABLED and N8N_NATIVE_PYTHON_RUNNER environment variables

The disclosure comes as n8n addressed another critical vulnerability (CVE-2025-68613, CVSS score: 9.9) that could result in arbitrary code execution under certain circumstances.