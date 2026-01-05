The year opened without a reset. The same pressure carried over, and in some places it tightened. Systems people assume are boring or stable are showing up in the wrong places. Attacks moved quietly, reused familiar paths, and kept working longer than anyone wants to admit.

This week's stories share one pattern. Nothing flashy. No single moment. Just steady abuse of trust — updates, extensions, logins, messages — the things people click without thinking. That's where damage starts now.

This recap pulls those signals together. Not to overwhelm, but to show where attention slipped and why it matters early in the year.

⚡ Threat of the Week

RondoDox Botnet Exploits React2Shell Flaw — A persistent nine-month-long campaign has targeted Internet of Things (IoT) devices and web applications to enroll them into a botnet known as RondoDox. As of December 2025, the activity has been observed leveraging the recently disclosed React2Shell (CVE-2025-55182, CVSS score: 10.0) flaw as an initial access vector. React2Shell is the name assigned to a critical security vulnerability in React Server Components (RSC) and Next.js that could allow unauthenticated attackers to achieve remote code execution on susceptible devices. According to statistics from the Shadowserver Foundation, there are about 84,916 instances that remain susceptible to the vulnerability as of January 4, 2026, out of which 66,200 instances are located in the U.S., followed by Germany (3,600), France (2,500), and India (1,290).

🔔 Top News

Trust Wallet Chrome Extension Hack Traced to Shai-Hulud Supply Chain Attack — Trust Wallet revealed that the second iteration of the Shai-Hulud (aka Sha1-Hulud) supply chain outbreak in November 2025 was likely responsible for the hack of its Google Chrome extension, ultimately resulting in the theft of approximately $8.5 million in assets. "Our Developer GitHub secrets were exposed in the attack, which gave the attacker access to our browser extension source code and the Chrome Web Store (CWS) API key," the company said. "The attacker obtained full CWS API access via the leaked key, allowing builds to be uploaded directly without Trust Wallet's standard release process, which requires internal approval/manual review." The unknown threat actors are said to have registered a domain to exfiltrate users' wallet mnemonic phrases. Koi's analysis found that directly querying the server to which the data was exfiltrated returned the response "He who controls the spice controls the universe," a Dune reference that echoes similar references observed in the Shai-Hulud npm incident. There is evidence to suggest that preparations for the hack were underway since at least December 8, 2025.

‎️‍🔥 Trending CVEs

Hackers act fast. They can use new bugs within hours. One missed update can cause a big breach. Here are this week's most serious security flaws. Check them, fix what matters first, and stay protected.

This week's list includes — CVE-2025-13915 (IBM API Connect), CVE-2025-52691 (SmarterTools SmarterMail), CVE-2025-47411 (Apache StreamPipes), CVE-2025-48769 (Apache NuttX RTOS), CVE-2025-14346 (WHILL Model C2 Electric Wheelchairs and Model F Power Chairs), CVE-2025-52871, CVE-2025-53597 (QNAP), CVE-2025-59887, and CVE-2025-59888 (Eaton UPS Companion).

📰 Around the Cyber World

200 Security Incidents Target Crypto in 2025 — According to "incomplete statistics" from blockchain security firm SlowMist, 200 security breaches occurred last year, impacting the crypto community, resulting in losses of around $2.935 billion. "In comparison, 2024 saw 410 incidents with around $2.013 billion in losses," the company said. "While the number of incidents declined year-over-year, the total amount of losses increased by approximately 46%."

🔧 Cybersecurity Tools

rnsec - It is a lightweight command-line security scanner for React Native and Expo apps. It runs with no configuration, analyzes the code statically, and flags common security issues such as hardcoded secrets, insecure storage, weak crypto, and unsafe network usage. Results are delivered as a simple HTML or JSON report, making it easy to review locally or plug into CI pipelines.

Duplicati - It is a free, open-source backup tool that encrypts your data before sending it to cloud storage or remote servers. It supports incremental and compressed backups, runs on Windows, macOS, and Linux, and works with many providers like S3, Google Drive, OneDrive, and SFTP. Backups can be scheduled automatically and managed through a simple web interface or the command line.

Conclusion

What matters is not any single incident, but what they show together. The same weaknesses keep getting tested from different angles. When something works once, it gets reused, copied, and scaled. That pattern is clear before the details even matter.

Use this recap as a check, not a warning. If these issues feel familiar, that's the point. Familiar problems are the ones most likely to be missed again.