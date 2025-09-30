The world of enterprise technology is undergoing a dramatic shift. Gen-AI adoption is accelerating at an unprecedented pace, and SaaS vendors are embedding powerful LLMs directly into their platforms. Organizations are embracing AI-powered applications across every function, from marketing and development to finance and HR. This transformation unlocks innovation and efficiency, but it also introduces new risks. Enterprises must balance the promise of AI with the responsibility to protect their data, maintain compliance, and secure their expanding application supply chain.

The New Risk Landscape

With AI adoption comes a new set of challenges:

Supply Chain Vulnerabilities : interapplication integrations between AI tools and enterprise resources expand the attack surface and introduce dependencies and access paths enterprises can't easily control.

: interapplication integrations between AI tools and enterprise resources expand the attack surface and introduce dependencies and access paths enterprises can't easily control. Data Exposure Risks: Sensitive information is increasingly shared with external AI services, raising concerns about leakage, misuse, or unintentional data retention.

This evolving risk landscape makes clear that AI security requires more than traditional defenses.

AI Demands a New Security Paradigm

AI is transforming the enterprise landscape at an unprecedented pace, bringing both opportunity and risk. As organizations adopt AI-powered applications across departments, the uncontrolled spread of these tools creates blind spots, increases supply chain vulnerabilities, and raises the likelihood of data exposure. Traditional defenses were not designed to handle the speed, scale, and complexity of this new reality, leaving enterprises exposed. To address these challenges, a new security paradigm is essential, one grounded in continuous discovery, real-time monitoring, adaptive risk assessment, and governance. This approach provides the visibility needed to understand AI usage, the controls to mitigate risk, and the resilience to secure the entire AI application supply chain in today's fast-changing enterprise environment.

Securing the AI supply chain with Wing Security

Wing Security delivers the visibility and control needed to manage sprawl, mitigate threats, and secure the AI supply chain. By extending its proven SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) foundation to address the unique risks of AI adoption, its broad integrations and continuous discovery, Wing identifies every AI application in use across the enterprise. Advanced analytics over vendor data and audit logs provide real-time insights into application misuse, risks of data exposure, and which third-party dependencies expand the attack surface. Wing then applies adaptive risk assessments and governance controls to ensure safe, compliant usage. This approach enables enterprises to innovate confidently with AI while reducing exposure to supply chain attacks, breaches, and regulatory violations.

Seizing the benefits of AI without sacrificing control or security

Wing Security empowers organizations to capture AI's full potential without compromising safety. With continuous discovery, Wing identifies both sanctioned and unsanctioned applications and AI tools, shining a light on hidden usage across the enterprise. Advanced analytics provide clear assessments of vendor security and data practices, while governance controls ensure responsible adoption. Real-time monitoring and adaptive risk management protect sensitive information, mitigate threats, and reduce exposure to breaches. By addressing the challenges of Shadow IT and Shadow AI head-on, Wing transforms security into a business enabler, giving enterprises visibility, control, and confidence to innovate at the speed of AI while staying secure and compliant.

For customers, this focus on AI security translates into real business value:

Safe innovation : Employees can adopt AI tools with confidence.

: Employees can adopt AI tools with confidence. Reduced exposure : Lower risk of breaches, supply chain attacks, or accidental data leakage.

: Lower risk of breaches, supply chain attacks, or accidental data leakage. Regulatory readiness : Stronger governance to meet compliance requirements.

: Stronger governance to meet compliance requirements. Enterprise trust: Strengthened relationships with customers, partners, and regulators.

With Wing, organizations gain complete visibility, actionable risk insights, and stronger governance over their AI supply chain. This transforms security from a blocker into an enabler, empowering enterprises to innovate at the pace of AI while staying secure, compliant, and in control.

Securing the Future Work Environment

The future of our work environment is being reshaped by the rapid adoption of AI-powered applications. While these tools unlock new levels of productivity and innovation, they also create blind spots, Shadow AI risks, and complex supply chain vulnerabilities. Wing Security empowers organizations to embrace this new reality with confidence, delivering complete visibility, real-time monitoring, adaptive risk assessment, and governance across the AI supply chain. By doing so, Wing Security enables enterprises to innovate safely, stay compliant, and build trust in the modern digital workplace.

Ready to see what's hiding in your stack? See what Wing can show you.