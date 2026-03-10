Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer just a tool we talk to; it is a tool that does things for us. These are called AI Agents. They can send emails, move data, and even manage software on their own.

But there is a problem. While these agents make work faster, they also open a new "back door" for hackers.

The Problem: "The Invisible Employee"

Think of an AI Agent like a new employee who has the keys to every office in your building but doesn't have a name tag.

Because these agents act on their own, they often have access to sensitive information that nobody is watching. Hackers have figured this out. They don't need to break your password anymore—they just need to trick your AI Agent into doing the work for them.

If your company uses AI to automate tasks, you might be at risk. Traditional security tools were built to protect humans, not "digital workers."

In our upcoming webinar, Beyond the Model: The Expanded Attack Surface of AI Agents, Rahul Parwani, Head of Product for AI Security at Airia, will break down exactly how hackers are targeting these agents and—more importantly—how you can stop them.

What You Will Learn

The "Dark Matter" of Identity: Why AI agents are often invisible to your security team and how to find them.

Why AI agents are often invisible to your security team and how to find them. How Agents Get Tricked: Learn how a simple "bad idea" hidden in a document can make an AI agent leak your company secrets.

Learn how a simple "bad idea" hidden in a document can make an AI agent leak your company secrets. The Safety Blueprint: Simple steps to give your AI agents the power they need without giving them "God Mode" over your data.

Who Should Attend?

If you are a business leader, an IT professional, or anyone responsible for keeping company data safe, this session is for you. You don't need to be a coding expert to understand these risks.

Don’t let your AI become your biggest security hole.

📅 Save Your Spot Today: Register for the Webinar Here.