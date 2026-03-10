The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on Monday added three security flaws to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog, based on evidence of active exploitation.

The vulnerability list is as follows -

CVE-2021-22054 (CVSS score: 7.5) - A server-side request forgery (SSRF) vulnerability in Omnissa Workspace One UEM (formerly VMware Workspace One UEM) that could allow a malicious actor with network access to UEM to send requests without authentication and to gain access to sensitive information.

CVE-2025-26399 (CVSS score: 9.8) - A deserialization of untrusted data vulnerability in the AjaxProxy component of SolarWinds Web Help Desk that could allow an attacker to run commands on the host machine.

CVE-2026-1603 (CVSS score: 8.6) - An authentication bypass using an alternate path or channel vulnerability in Ivanti Endpoint Manager that could allow a remote unauthenticated attacker to leak specific stored credential data.

The addition of CVE-2025-26399 comes in the wake of reports from Microsoft and Huntress that threat actors are exploiting security flaws in SolarWinds Web Help Desk to obtain initial access. The activity is believed to be the work of the Warlock ransomware crew.

CVE-2021-22054, on the other hand, was flagged by GreyNoise in March 2025 as being exploited in conjunction with several other SSRF vulnerabilities in other products as part of a coordinated campaign.

There are currently no details on how CVE-2026-1603 is being weaponized in the wild. As of writing, Ivanti's security bulletin has not been updated to reflect the exploitation status.

To counter the risk posed by active threats, Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) agencies have been ordered to apply the fix for SolarWinds Web Help Desk by March 12, 2026, and the remaining two by March 23, 2026.

"These types of vulnerabilities are frequent attack vectors for malicious cyber actors and pose significant risks to the federal enterprise," CISA said.