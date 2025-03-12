Threat intelligence firm GreyNoise is warning of a "coordinated surge" in the exploitation of Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF) vulnerabilities spanning multiple platforms.

"At least 400 IPs have been seen actively exploiting multiple SSRF CVEs simultaneously, with notable overlap between attack attempts," the company said, adding it observed the activity on March 9, 2025.

The countries which have emerged as the target of SSRF exploitation attempts include the United States, Germany, Singapore, India, Lithuania, and Japan. Another notable country is Israel, which has witnessed a surge on March 11, 2025.

The list of SSRF vulnerabilities being exploited are listed below -

GreyNoise said that many of the same IP addresses are targeting multiple SSRF flaws at once rather than focusing on one particular weakness, noting the pattern of activity suggests structured exploitation, automation, or pre-compromise intelligence gathering.

In light of active exploitation attempts, it's essential that users apply the latest patches, limit outbound connections to necessary endpoints, and monitor for suspicious outbound requests.

"Many modern cloud services rely on internal metadata APIs, which SSRF can access if exploited," GreyNoise said. "SSRF can be used to map internal networks, locate vulnerable services, and steal cloud credentials."