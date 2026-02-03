Mozilla on Monday announced a new controls section in its Firefox desktop browser settings that allows users to completely turn off generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) features.

"It provides a single place to block current and future generative AI features in Firefox," Ajit Varma, head of Firefox, said. "You can also review and manage individual AI features if you choose to use them. This lets you use Firefox without AI while we continue to build AI features for those who want them."

Mozilla first announced its plans to integrate AI into Firefox in November 2025, stating it's fully opt-in and that it's incorporating the technology while placing users in the driver's seat.

The new feature is expected to be rolled out with Firefox 148, which is scheduled to be released on February 24, 2026. At the outset, AI controls will allow users to manage the following settings individually -

Translations

Alt text in PDFs (adding accessibility descriptions to images in PDF pages)

AI-enhanced tab grouping (suggestions for related tabs and group names)

Link previews (show key points before a link is opened)

AI chatbot in the sidebar (Using well-known chatbots like Anthropic Claude, OpenAI ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini, and Le Chat Mistral while navigating the web)

Mozilla said user choice is crucial as more AI features are baked into web browsers, adding that it believes in giving people control regardless of how they feel about the technology.

"If you don't want to use AI features from Firefox at all, you can turn on the Block AI enhancements toggle," Varma said. "When it's toggled on, you won't see pop-ups or reminders to use existing or upcoming AI features."

Last month, Mozilla's new CEO, Anthony Enzor-DeMeo, said the company's focus will be on becoming a trusted software company that gives users agency in how its products work. "Privacy, data use, and AI must be clear and understandable," Enzor-DeMeo said. "Controls must be simple. AI should always be a choice – something people can easily turn off."