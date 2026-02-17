Cloud attacks move fast — faster than most incident response teams.

In data centers, investigations had time. Teams could collect disk images, review logs, and build timelines over days. In the cloud, infrastructure is short-lived. A compromised instance can disappear in minutes. Identities rotate. Logs expire. Evidence can vanish before analysis even begins.

Cloud forensics is fundamentally different from traditional forensics. If investigations still rely on manual log stitching, attackers already have the advantage.

Why Traditional Incident Response Fails in the Cloud

Most teams face the same problem: alerts without context.

You might detect a suspicious API call, a new identity login, or unusual data access — but the full attack path remains unclear across the environment.

Attackers use this visibility gap to move laterally, escalate privileges, and reach critical assets before responders can connect the activity.

To investigate cloud breaches effectively, three capabilities are essential:

Host-Level Visibility: See what occurred inside workloads, not just control-plane activity.

See what occurred inside workloads, not just control-plane activity. Context Mapping: Understand how identities, workloads, and data assets connect.

Understand how identities, workloads, and data assets connect. Automated Evidence Capture: If evidence collection starts manually, it starts too late.

What Modern Cloud Forensics Looks Like

In this webinar session, you will see how automated, context-aware forensics works in real investigations. Instead of collecting fragmented evidence, incidents are reconstructed using correlated signals such as workload telemetry, identity activity, API operations, network movement, and asset relationships.

This allows teams to rebuild complete attack timelines in minutes, with full environmental context.

Cloud investigations often stall because evidence lives across disconnected systems. Identity logs reside in one console, workload telemetry in another, and network signals elsewhere. Analysts must pivot across tools just to validate a single alert, slowing response and increasing the chance of missing attacker movement.

Modern cloud forensics consolidates these signals into a unified investigative layer. By correlating identity actions, workload behavior, and control-plane activity, teams gain clear visibility into how an intrusion unfolded — not just where alerts triggered.

Investigations shift from reactive log review to structured attack reconstruction. Analysts can trace sequences of access, movement, and impact with context attached to every step.

The result is faster scoping, clearer attribution of attacker actions, and more confident remediation decisions — without relying on fragmented tooling or delayed evidence collection.

Join the session to see how context-aware forensics makes cloud breaches fully visible.