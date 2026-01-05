Featuring:

Cybersecurity is being reshaped by forces that extend beyond individual threats or tools. As organizations operate across cloud infrastructure, distributed endpoints, and complex supply chains, security has shifted from a collection of point solutions to a question of architecture, trust, and execution speed.

This report examines how core areas of cybersecurity are evolving in response to that shift. Across authentication, endpoint security, software supply chain protection, network visibility, and human risk, it explores how defenders are adapting to adversaries that move faster, blend technical and social techniques, and exploit gaps between systems rather than weaknesses in any single control.

Authentication — Yubico

Authentication is evolving from password-based verification to cryptographic proof of possession. As phishing and AI-driven impersonation scale, identity has become the primary control point for security. Hardware-backed authentication and passkeys are emerging as the most reliable defense against credential theft.

"Hackers aren't breaking in — they're logging in. In an AI-driven threat environment, authentication has to be hardware-bound and phishing-resistant."



— Ronnie Manning, Chief Brand Advocate, Yubico

SaaS Data Security — Metomic

As organizations rely on dozens of SaaS platforms, sensitive data is increasingly fragmented and overexposed. Traditional governance models struggle to track unstructured, collaborative data — especially as AI tools ingest and interpret it automatically.

"Most companies don't know where their sensitive data is, who has access to it, or what their AI tools are doing with it."



— Ben van Enckevort, CTO & Co-founder, Metomic

Network Detection & Response — Corelight

Encrypted traffic and hybrid infrastructure have made network visibility harder — but also more essential. Network telemetry remains the most objective record of attacker behavior, enabling defenders to reconstruct incidents and validate what truly happened.

"As AI reshapes security, the organizations that win will be those that know, and can prove, exactly what happened on their network."



— Vincent Stoffer, Field CTO, Corelight

AI in Cybersecurity — Axiado

Attack velocity now exceeds the capabilities of software-only defenses. This is driving security closer to the hardware layer, where AI can monitor and respond at the source of computation — before attackers establish control.

"Software-only security can't keep up. The future of defense is hardware-anchored and AI-driven."



— Gopi Sirineni, Founder & CEO, Axiado

Human Risk Management — usecure

Most breaches still involve human behavior, yet traditional awareness training has failed to reduce risk meaningfully. Human risk management is shifting toward continuous measurement, behavioral insight, and adaptive intervention.

"Human risk management is about understanding why risky behavior happens — and changing it over time."



— Jordan Daly, Chief Marketing Officer, usecure

Network Security — SecureCo

Even encrypted communications leak valuable metadata. Attackers increasingly rely on traffic analysis rather than decryption to map networks and plan attacks. Securing data in transit now requires concealing context, not just content.

"Adversaries don't need to break encryption to map a network — they can track patterns, endpoints, and behaviors."



— Eric Sackowitz, CTO & Co-Founder, SecureCo

Software Supply Chain Security — Unknown Cyber

Modern software supply chains increasingly deliver compiled binaries assembled from open-source, third-party, and AI-generated components — often without full visibility. Binary-level verification is emerging as the most reliable way to establish trust in what software actually does once it enters an environment.

"The problem is limited visibility into software supply chains — and that problem is only amplified with the rise of open-source and AI-generated code."



— James Hess, Founder & CEO, Unknown Cyber

Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) — ShadowDragon

OSINT has moved from manual research to targeted, real-time investigation. Ethical, selector-based collection is replacing bulk scraping, enabling defensible intelligence without data hoarding or predictive profiling.

"Most organizations still underestimate how much threat activity is detectable through publicly available data."



— Jonathan Couch, CEO, ShadowDragon

Endpoint Security & Threat Detection — CrowdStrike

Attackers now move laterally within minutes, making speed the defining factor in breach prevention. Endpoint security is consolidating around behavioral telemetry, automation, and adversary intelligence.

"We're up against time when it comes to the more sophisticated threat actors."



— Zeki Turedi, Field CTO Europe, CrowdStrike

Autonomous Endpoint Security — SentinelOne

As environments decentralize, security teams are prioritizing autonomous platforms that reduce manual effort and accelerate response. AI-driven investigation and natural-language querying are becoming operational necessities.

"We're trying to simplify our AI for our customers so they can better digest it."



— Meriam El Ouazzani, Regional Sales Senior Director, SentinelOne

