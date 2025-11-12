Every day, security teams face the same problem—too many risks, too many alerts, and not enough time. You fix one issue, and three more show up. It feels like you're always one step behind.

But what if there was a smarter way to stay ahead—without adding more work or stress?

Join The Hacker News and Bitdefender for a free cybersecurity webinar to learn about a new approach called Dynamic Attack Surface Reduction (DASR)—a method that helps security teams close gaps before attackers even find them.

Most tools today only tell you what's wrong. They scan, report, and give you long lists of problems. But they don't help you fix them fast enough.

The truth is, the attack surface keeps changing—new apps, cloud systems, remote devices, misconfigurations. It never stops.

Attackers only need one open door. And that's why traditional defenses often fail—they react too slowly.

Meet DASR: A Smarter Way to Stay Safe

Dynamic Attack Surface Reduction (DASR) changes how we defend.

Instead of waiting for threats, DASR works quietly in the background, watching for risky changes and closing weak spots automatically.

You'll learn in this cybersecurity expert webinar:

Why traditional scans aren't enough anymore

How DASR uses automation and context to reduce risks in real time

How to safely test and use DASR in your own environment

Save your seat now and see how you can turn endless alerts into lasting protection.

Who You'll Hear From

Two experts from Bitdefender will share real stories and lessons from the front lines:

Cristian Iordache , GravityZone Solutions Director, who helps companies build stronger defenses that actually work.

, GravityZone Solutions Director, who helps companies build stronger defenses that actually work. Dragos Gavriluț, VP of Threat Research, who's led security teams for over 20 years and built tools that stop real-world attacks.

They'll show how DASR and Bitdefender's PHASR system help close the doors attackers rely on—before damage happens.

Security shouldn't feel like running in circles. With DASR, you can finally move from chasing problems to preventing them—calmly and confidently.

If you want a simpler, stronger, and faster way to stay ahead of threats, this is the session you don't want to miss.

Register now and take your first step toward a safer, smarter way to defend your organization.