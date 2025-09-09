⚠️ One click is all it takes.

An engineer spins up an "experimental" AI Agent to test a workflow. A business unit connects to automate reporting. A cloud platform quietly enables a new agent behind the scenes.

Individually, they look harmless. But together, they form an invisible swarm of Shadow AI Agents—operating outside security's line of sight, tied to identities you don't even know exist.

And here's the uncomfortable truth: every one of them carries infinite risk.

Agents impersonating trusted users.

Non-human identities with access you didn't approve.

Data leaking across boundaries you thought were locked down.

This isn't a futuristic threat. It's happening today, across enterprises everywhere. And they're multiplying faster than your governance can catch up.

That's why you can't miss our upcoming panel: Shadow AI Agents Exposed. Secure your seat now - Register Here.

Why Shadow AI is Exploding

From identity providers to PaaS platforms, it takes almost nothing to spin up an AI Agent—and attackers know it. That leaves security teams scrambling to answer urgent questions:

Who's launching them?

What identities are they tied to?

Where are they operating—often in the shadows?

The Panel You Can't Afford to Miss

Join us for "Shadow AI Agents Exposed — and the Identities that Pull the Strings," an exclusive panel of experts dissecting the most pressing risks in AI operations.

We'll break down:

✅ What really counts as an AI Agent (and what doesn't)

✅ The non-human identities (NHIs) fueling Shadow AI

✅ How and why rogue agents multiply—and where they hide

✅ Detection methods that actually work: from IP tracing to code-level analysis

✅ Simple governance wins that won't kill innovation

This isn't theory—it's a playbook for finding, stopping, and bringing Shadow AI into the light.

👉 Reserve your place now and be part of the conversation before Shadow AI outpaces your defenses.

Whether you're chasing rogue agents today or preparing for the storm tomorrow, you'll walk away with actionable steps to improve visibility and control—before Shadow AI controls you.