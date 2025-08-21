Apple has released security updates to address a security flaw impacting iOS, iPadOS, and macOS that it said has come under active exploitation in the wild.

The zero-day out-of-bounds write vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-43300, resides in the ImageIO framework that could result in memory corruption when processing a malicious image.

"Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals," the company said in an advisory.

The iPhone maker said the bug was internally discovered and that it was addressed with improved bounds checking. The following versions address the security defect -

iOS 18.6.2 and iPadOS 18.6.2 - iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

- iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later iPadOS 17.7.10 - iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation

- iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation macOS Ventura 13.7.8 - Macs running macOS Ventura

- Macs running macOS Ventura macOS Sonoma 14.7.8 - Macs running macOS Sonoma

- Macs running macOS Sonoma macOS Sequoia 15.6.1 - Macs running macOS Sequoia

It's currently not known who is behind the attacks and who may have been targeted, but it's likely that the vulnerability has been weaponised as part of highly targeted attacks.

With the latest update, Apple has so far fixed a total of seven zero-days that have been abused in real-world attacks since the start of the year: CVE-2025-24085, CVE-2025-24200, CVE-2025-24201, CVE-2025-31200, CVE-2025-31201, and CVE-2025-43200.

Last month, the company also issued patches for a Safari vulnerability residing in an open-source component (CVE-2025-6558) that Google reported as having been exploited as a zero-day in the Chrome web browser.