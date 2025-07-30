Apple on Tuesday released security updates for its entire software portfolio, including a fix for a vulnerability that Google said was exploited as a zero-day in the Chrome web browser earlier this month.

The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-6558 (CVSS score: 8.8), is an incorrect validation of untrusted input in the browser's ANGLE and GPU components that could result in a sandbox escape via a crafted HTML page.

While there are no details on how the issue has been weaponized by threat actors, Google acknowledged that an "exploit for CVE-2025-6558 exists in the wild." Clément Lecigne and Vlad Stolyarov of Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG) have been credited with discovering and reporting the shortcoming.

The iPhone maker, in its latest round of software updates, also included patches for CVE-2025-6558, stating the vulnerability impacts the WebKit browser engine that powers its Safari browser.

"This is a vulnerability in open-source code and Apple Software is among the affected projects," the company said in an advisory, adding it could be exploited to result in an unexpected crash of Safari when processing maliciously crafted web content.

The bug has been addressed in the following versions -

iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6 - iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

- iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later iPadOS 17.7.9 - iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation

- iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation macOS Sequoia 15.6 - Macs running macOS Sequoia

- Macs running macOS Sequoia tvOS 18.6 - Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K (all models)

- Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K (all models) watchOS 11.6 - Apple Watch Series 6 and later

- Apple Watch Series 6 and later visionOS 2.6 - Apple Vision Pro

While there is no evidence that the vulnerability has been used to target Apple device users, it's always a good practice to update to the latest versions of the software for optimal protection.