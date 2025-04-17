Apple on Wednesday released security updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS Sequoia, tvOS, and visionOS to address two security flaws that it said have come under active exploitation in the wild.

The vulnerabilities in question are listed below -

(CVSS score: 7.5) - A memory corruption vulnerability in the Core Audio framework that could allow code execution when processing an audio stream in a maliciously crafted media file CVE-2025-31201 (CVSS score: 6.8) - A vulnerability in the RPAC component that could be used by an attacker with arbitrary read and write capability to bypass Pointer Authentication

The iPhone maker said it addressed CVE-2025-31200 with improved bounds checking and CVE-2025-31201 by removing the vulnerable section of code.

Both the vulnerabilities have been credited to Apple, along with Google Threat Analysis Group (TAG) for reporting CVE-2025-31200.

Apple, as is typically the case with such advisories, said it's aware that the issues have been "exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals on iOS."

With the latest development, Apple has addressed a total of five actively exploited zero-days in its software since the start of the year -

(CVSS score: 7.8) - A use-after-free bug in the Core Media component that could permit a malicious application already installed on a device to elevate privileges CVE-2025-24200 (CVSS score: 4.6) - An authorization issue in the Accessibility component that could enable an attacker to disable USB Restricted Mode on a locked device as part of a cyber-physical attack

(CVSS score: 4.6) - An authorization issue in the Accessibility component that could enable an attacker to disable USB Restricted Mode on a locked device as part of a cyber-physical attack CVE-2025-24201 (CVSS score: 7.1) - An out-of-bounds write issue in the WebKit component that could be exploited to break out of the Web Content sandbox using maliciously crafted web content

The updates are available for the following devices and operating systems -

iOS 18.4.1 and iPadOS 18.4.1 - iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 13.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

- iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 13.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later macOS Sequoia 15.4.1 - Macs running macOS Sequoia

- Macs running macOS Sequoia tvOS 18.4.1 - Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K (all models)

- Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K (all models) visionOS 2.4.1 - Apple Vision Pro

In light of active exploitation, users are advised to update their devices to the latest version to safeguard against risks.