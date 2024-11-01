Did you know that advanced threat actors can infiltrate the identity systems of major organizations and extract sensitive data within days? It's a chilling reality, becoming more common and concerning by the day.

These attackers exploit vulnerabilities in SaaS and cloud environments, using compromised identities to move laterally within networks, causing widespread damage.

Cybersecurity and IT professionals now face an uphill battle against these sophisticated threats. Traditional security measures are proving insufficient, leaving organizations vulnerable to data breaches, financial losses, and reputational harm.

This webinar provides crucial insights and actionable strategies to help safeguard your organization against these evolving threats. Join us to hear from a renowned expert with firsthand experience in cyber defense.

Ian Ahl, SVP of P0 Labs and former Head of Advanced Practices at Mandiant, brings extensive experience from responding to hundreds of breaches. He will share his unique insights on how advanced attackers, like the LUCR-3 group (Scattered Spider), exploit identity-based vulnerabilities.

Key Takeaways:

Deconstruct LUCR-3: Understand the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) employed by this advanced threat group.

FAQ

Will the webinar be recorded? Yes, all registrants will receive a recording after the webinar.

Yes, all registrants will receive a recording after the webinar. Who should attend this webinar? This session is ideal for security professionals, IT administrators, and anyone responsible for safeguarding their organization's identity infrastructure.

Join this Webinar

Seats are limited! Register now for this exclusive webinar and gain the insights you need to protect your organization against advanced identity-based attacks.