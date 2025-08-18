Organizations handling various forms of sensitive data or personally identifiable information (PII) require adherence to regulatory compliance standards and frameworks. These compliance standards also apply to organizations operating in regulated sectors such as healthcare, finance, government contracting, or education. Some of these standards and frameworks include, but are not limited to:

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication framework (NIST SP 800-53)

Trust Services Criteria (TSC)

Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

Reasons for meeting compliance requirements

Below are some reasons for meeting compliance requirements:

To protect businesses and organizations from cybersecurity risks, threats, and data breaches.

To develop efficient organizational processes that aid in attaining business licensing.

To avoid financial risk, losses, and fines due to data breaches or non-compliance with regulatory requirements.

How to meet regulatory compliance requirements

Regulatory compliance standards and frameworks can be implemented by adhering to the following points:

Regular review of current regulatory compliance standards and frameworks applicable to your organization.

Designating a specialist to be in charge of the compliance process. This specialist may be the organization's compliance officer.

Sensitizing employees and relevant third parties to compliance standards and the need to stay compliant. This sensitization may include training and tabletop exercises on the applicable compliance frameworks.

Performing regular internal audits of systems and processes to ensure compliance with the relevant regulatory requirements.

Using platforms to monitor and enforce compliance. An example of such a platform is Wazuh.

Wazuh SIEM/XDR

Wazuh is an open source security platform that provides unified Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) protection for endpoints and cloud workloads. It unifies historically separate functions into a single agent and platform architecture. Wazuh offers various capabilities, including threat detection and response, vulnerability detection, file integrity monitoring, container security, system inventory, and security configuration assessment. These capabilities are aided by visualizations that show various metrics and your organization's compliance with specific standards.

Wazuh can help you track and implement regulatory compliance standards and frameworks by providing the following:

Out-of-the-box modules that support compliance frameworks and standards.

Compliance events visualization.

Alerts classification by compliance requirements.

Updated regulatory compliance documentation.

Out-of-the-box modules that support compliance frameworks and standards

Wazuh includes default dashboards, modules, and rulesets associated with specific compliance standards and regulatory frameworks. These include dashboards for PCI DSS, GDPR, HIPAA, NIST SP 800-53, and TSC frameworks.

The section below shows examples of such applications of these modules.

Log analysis

You can configure Wazuh to suit your peculiar organizational requirements, such as monitoring for sensitive information. This is achievable using the Wazuh log data analysis and File Integrity Monitoring (FIM) modules. An example of such can be seen in the post conducting primary account number scan with Wazuh. The post shows you how to detect exposed primary account numbers (PAN) within a monitored endpoint.

You can utilize such capabilities to identify sensitive information and improve your organization's security posture.

Active response for incident handling

Wazuh includes the Active Response module for automating incident responses. This module allows you to set a preferred response when an alert is triggered. You can also develop custom active response scripts tailored to your environment's use cases. The example below shows an active response that disables a user account upon detecting multiple failed user login attempts.

Compliance events visualization

Wazuh provides dedicated dashboards to monitor and track events relevant to compliance requirements. These dashboards offer a quick view of recent compliance events, the timeline of alerts generated, the agents on which the alerts occur, and the alert volumes by agents. The image below shows the visualization dashboard for NIST SP 800-53 requirements:

Alerts classification by compliance requirements

The Wazuh compliance dashboard offers a "Controls" section that shows applicable compliance requirements. This dashboard also shows alerts generated for each requirement and the event details that generated the alert.

This dashboard provides visibility into the requirements and helps direct the efforts of the compliance specialist and internal auditors to stay current with regulatory compliance standards.

Updated regulatory compliance documentation

One way to stay compliant is to regularly review and stay updated with the regulatory compliance frameworks applicable to your organization. Wazuh supports this by providing an information section for each requirement. This section contains a description of the requirement and related alerts.

The information on the Wazuh dashboard is updated with the latest compliance standards and frameworks versions. This information will give the compliance team a quick overview of the impact of the alerts being generated.

Conclusion

Adherence to regulatory compliance is key for businesses and organizations. These compliance standards and frameworks guide companies in protecting and securing themselves.

Various supporting platforms can be used to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and frameworks. Wazuh is one such platform. It provides threat detection, response, and visibility on the compliance status of your endpoints.