Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, which is facing the heat for causing worldwide IT disruptions by pushing out a flawed update to Windows devices, is now warning that threat actors are exploiting the situation to distribute Remcos RAT to its customers in Latin America under the guise of a providing a hotfix.

The attack chains involve distributing a ZIP archive file named "crowdstrike-hotfix.zip," which contains a malware loader named Hijack Loader (aka DOILoader or IDAT Loader) that, in turn, launches the Remcos RAT payload.

Specifically, the archive file also includes a text file ("instrucciones.txt") with Spanish-language instructions that urges targets to run an executable file ("setup.exe") to recover from the issue.

"Notably, Spanish filenames and instructions within the ZIP archive indicate this campaign is likely targeting Latin America-based (LATAM) CrowdStrike customers," the company said, attributing the campaign to a suspected e-crime group.

On Friday, CrowdStrike acknowledged that a routine sensor configuration update pushed to its Falcon platform for Windows devices on July 19 at 04:09 UTC inadvertently triggered a logic error that resulted in a Blue Screen of Death (BSoD), rendering numerous systems inoperable and sending businesses into a tailspin.

The event impacted customers running Falcon sensor for Windows version 7.11 and above, who were online between 04:09 and 05:27 a.m. UTC.

Malicious actors have wasted no time capitalizing on the chaos created by the event to set up typosquatting domains impersonating CrowdStrike and advertise services to companies affected by the issue in return for a cryptocurrency payment.

Customers who are impacted are recommended to "ensure they are communicating with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels and adhere to technical guidance the CrowdStrike support teams have provided."