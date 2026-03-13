Veeam has released security updates to address multiple critical vulnerabilities in its Backup & Replication software that, if successfully exploited, could result in remote code execution.

The vulnerabilities are as follows -

The shortcomings, which affect Veeam Backup & Replication 12.3.2.4165 and all earlier version 12 builds, have been addressed in version 12.3.2.4465. CVE-2026-21672 and CVE-2026-21708 have also been fixed in Backup & Replication 13.0.1.2067, along with two more critical security flaws -

"It's important to note that once a vulnerability and its associated patch are disclosed, attackers will likely attempt to reverse-engineer the patch to exploit unpatched deployments of Veeam software," the company said in its advisory.

With vulnerabilities in Veeam software having been repeatedly exploited by threat actors to carry out ransomware attacks in the past, it's essential that users update their instances to the latest version to safeguard against any potential threat.