The CISO’s Dilemma: You Have the AI Budget, but Do You Have the Requirements?

As AI becomes the central engine for enterprise productivity, security leaders are finally getting the green light—and the budget—to secure it. But there’s a quiet crisis unfolding in the boardroom: many organizations know they need "AI Governance," but they have no idea what they are actually looking for.

Without a structured way to evaluate the exploding market of AI Usage Control (AUC) solutions, teams risk "investing" in legacy tools that were never built for the age of agentic workflows and shadow browser extensions.

A new RFP Guide for Evaluating AI Usage Control and AI Governance Solutions has been released to solve this exact problem. It’s not just a checklist; it’s a technical framework designed to help security architects and CISOs move from vague "AI security" goals to specific, measurable project criteria.

Stop Fighting App Proliferation; Start Governing Interactions

The conventional wisdom says that to secure AI, you need to catalog every application your employees touch. This is a losing battle. The RFP Guide argues for a counterintuitive shift: AI security isn’t an "app" problem; it’s an interaction problem.

If you focus on the app, you’re always playing catch-up with the 500+ new GPT-based tools launched every week. If you focus on the interaction (i.e., the moment a prompt is typed or a file is uploaded) you gain control that is tool-agnostic.

The benefit for you: By using this RFP to demand "interaction-level inspection," you stop being a bottleneck for innovation and start being a guardian of data, regardless of which "Shadow AI" tool your marketing team just discovered.

Why Your Current Security Stack is Failing the AI Test

Many vendors claim they "do AI security" as a checkbox feature within their CASB or SSE. The RFP Guide helps you see through this marketing. Most legacy tools rely on network-layer visibility, which is blind to what happens inside a browser-side panel or an encrypted IDE plugin.

The Guide forces vendors to answer the hard questions:

Can you detect AI usage in Incognito mode?

Do you support "AI-native" browsers like Atlas, Dia, or Comet?

Can you distinguish between a corporate identity and a personal one in the same session?

The benefit for you: This structured approach prevents "feature-wash" by forcing vendors to prove they can operate at the point of interaction without requiring heavy endpoint agents or disruptive network changes.

The 8 Pillars of a Mature AI Governance Project

The RFP Template provides a technical grading system across eight critical domains to ensure your chosen solution is future-proof:

Section What You’re Actually Testing 1. AI Discovery & Coverage Visibility across browsers, SaaS, extensions, and IDEs. 2. Contextual Awareness Does the tool understand who is asking and why? 3. Policy Governance Can you block PII but allow benign summaries? 4. Real-Time Enforcement Stopping a leak before the "Enter" key is hit. 5. Auditability Providing "compliance-ready" reports for the board. 6. Architecture Fit Can it be deployed in hours without breaking the network? 7. Deployment & Management Ensuring the tool isn't a burden on your IT staff. 8. Vendor Futureproofing Readiness for autonomous, agent-driven workflows.

Governance Isn’t a Policy Document. It’s Enforceable, Measurable Controls.

The goal of this RFP isn't just to gather data; it's to grade it. The Guide includes a response format that requires vendors to provide more than just a "Yes/No." Rather, they must describe the how and provide references.

This level of structure takes the guesswork out of procurement. Instead of a subjective "feeling" about a vendor, you get a score-based comparison of how they handle real-world risks like prompt injections and unmanaged BYOD environments.

Your Next Step: Define Your Requirements Before the Market Defines Them for You

Use the RFP Guide for Evaluating AI Usage Control Solutions to take the lead. It will help you standardize your evaluation, accelerate your research, and ultimately enable safe AI adoption that scales with the business.

Download the RFP Guide and Template Here to start building your AI governance framework today.