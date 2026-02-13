Several state-sponsored actors, hacktivist entities, and criminal groups from China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia have trained their sights on the defense industrial base (DIB) sector, according to findings from Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG).

The tech giant's threat intelligence division said the adversarial targeting of the sector is centered around four key themes: striking defense entities deploying technologies on the battlefield in the Russia-Ukraine War, directly approaching employees and exploitation of the hiring process by North Korean and Iranian actors, use of edge devices and appliances as initial access pathways for China-nexus groups, and supply chain risk stemming from the breach of the manufacturing sector.

"Many of the chief state-sponsors of cyber espionage and hacktivist actors have shown an interest in autonomous vehicles and drones, as these platforms play an increasing role in modern warfare," GTIG said. "Further, the 'evasion of detection' trend [...] continues, as actors focus on single endpoints and individuals, or carry out intrusions in a manner that seeks to avoid endpoint detection and response (EDR) tools altogether."

Some of the notable threat actors that have participated in the activity include -

In addition, Google said it has also observed China-nexus threat groups utilizing operational relay box (ORB) networks for reconnaissance against defense industrial targets, thereby complicating detection and attribution efforts.

"While specific risks vary by geographic footprint and sub-sector specialization, the broader trend is clear: the defense industrial base is under a state of constant, multi-vector siege," Google said. "Financially motivated actors carry out extortion against this sector and the broader manufacturing base, like many of the other verticals they target for monetary gain."

"The campaigns against defense contractors in Ukraine, threats to or exploitation of defense personnel, the persistent volume of intrusions by China-nexus actors, and the hack, leak, and disruption of the manufacturing base are some of the leading threats to this industry today."