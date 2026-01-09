As organizations plan for 2026, cybersecurity predictions are everywhere. Yet many strategies are still shaped by headlines and speculation rather than evidence. The real challenge isn't a lack of forecasts—it's identifying which predictions reflect real, emerging risks and which can safely be ignored.

An upcoming webinar hosted by Bitdefender aims to cut through the noise with a data-driven outlook on where organizations are already falling short, and what those failures signal for the year ahead. Rather than speculative scenarios, the session focuses on threats that are actively reshaping the attack landscape today.

The webinar examines the convergence of three major trends. First, ransomware is evolving beyond opportunistic attacks toward targeted disruptions designed to maximize operational and business impact. Second, the rapid and often uncontrolled adoption of AI within organizations is creating an internal security crisis, eroding traditional perimeter assumptions and expanding risk from within. Third, the webinar covers a topic of significant concern and the focus of many media stories: are attackers using AI-orchestrated, adaptive attacks? Bitdefender experts will cover why there is still a good reason to be skeptical about this capability in the near-term.

These developments highlight a growing gap between popular cybersecurity predictions and the risks that should genuinely influence security strategy. Backed by research and real-world data, the webinar helps security and IT leaders differentiate sensational headlines from actionable, evidence-based predictions.

Attendees will learn how informed predictions can justify security investment based on real risk, how to update defenses ahead of emerging attack techniques before they become widespread, and how to translate technical threat research into clear, business-relevant priorities.

Register for the Bitdefender webinar to gain a practical, research-backed view of the cybersecurity predictions that should define your security strategy for 2026.