The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on Thursday said it's retiring 10 emergency directives (Eds) that were issued between 2019 and 2024.

The list of the directives now considered closed is as follows -

Stating that these directives were issued with an intent to safeguard Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) agencies potential risks, CISA said it worked closely with federal agencies to remediate them, incorporate best practices, and establish a more resilient digital infrastructure.

CISA also said such directives are published to ensure that emerging threats are mitigated in a timely manner, adding required actions have been either successfully implemented or are now enforced through Binding Operational Directive (BOD) 22-01, Reducing the Significant Risk of Known Exploited Vulnerabilities.

"As the operational lead for federal cybersecurity, CISA leverages its authorities to strengthen federal systems and defend against unacceptable risks, especially those related to hostile nation-state actors," said CISA Acting Director Madhu Gottumukkala. "The closure of these ten Emergency Directives reflects CISA's commitment to operational collaboration across the federal enterprise.

"Every day, CISA's exceptional team works collaboratively with partners to eliminate persistent access, counter emerging threats, and deliver real-time mitigation guidance. Looking ahead, CISA continues to advance Secure by Design principles – prioritizing transparency, configurability, and interoperability - so every organization can better defend their diverse environments."