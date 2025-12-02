Vulnerability management is a core component of every cybersecurity strategy. However, businesses often use thousands of software without realising it (when was the last time you checked?), and keeping track of all the vulnerability alerts, notifications, and updates can be a burden on resources and often leads to missed vulnerabilities.

Taking into account that nearly 10% of vulnerabilities were exploited in 2024, a multitude of possible – detrimental – breaches could occur if immediate remediation doesn't take place.

Businesses need a service that delivers relevant and actionable vulnerability information as soon as possible, saving your business valuable time and resources. Traditional vulnerability management products are often expensive and come with a suite of services, many of which are not needed by businesses, especially those on a budget.

A Smarter Way to Track Vulnerabilities

SecAlerts is streamlined, easy-to-use, affordable and works in the background 24/7. It matches vulnerabilities to your software, using information as soon as it's released, rather than relying solely on NVD and its possible delays.

SecAlerts isn't invasive. It doesn't scan your network and nothing is installed on your system. Everything is done remotely in the Cloud. You list your software with SecAlerts and are sent vulnerability alerts relevant to that software.

Cybersecurity teams are often faced with the noise brought about by manually sifting through mountains of vulnerability information. SecAlerts prevents this and allows you to filter out the noise, so you only receive alerts you want to see. If you want to view critical Google vulnerabilities with a CVSS of 8 - 10 that have been exploited in the past two weeks, you can.

How SecAlerts Works

SecAlerts uses three core components – Stacks, Channels, and Alerts – in order for you to receive vulnerability information.

Stacks – upload your software, either manually, via a CSV, XLSX, or SPDX file, or run a stack-building script that automatically generates a full Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) and sends it to SecAlerts. The system supports multiple endpoints, repositories, and custom collections.

Channels – pinpoint those in your business who need to see the vulnerability information and choose how it's delivered: email, Slack, Teams, Jira, or Webhook.

Alerts – bring your Stacks and Channels together. Choose the frequency of notifications – from hourly to monthly – and apply filters such as severity, trending, exploited, and EPSS.

*This three-step process is in place so, if need be, the same stack can be sent – with personalised settings – to more than one person, rather than uploading the same stack multiple times.

SecAlerts filters out the noise and delivers relevant, actionable, up-to-the-minute vulnerability alerts directly to you in a range of affordable plans.

SecAlerts Feed

When you have added your software, the vulnerabilities for that software populate your Feed, which shows information specific to those vulnerabilities. You can reduce the noise with our filters, so only the relevant vulnerabilities are highlighted. Along with your Stacks, Channels, and Alerts, you will see:

Vulnerabilities affecting your software over any period of time you choose.

A bar graph showing the vulnerabilities for that same period of time, colour-coded to show their severity.

The vulnerability information is broken down into tags e.g. vendor, source.

When you open 'More details' for each vulnerability, further information is displayed:

Extended data for each vulnerability, including its source e.g. Mitre, Microsoft.

Which software and versions have been affected, as well as any remedy information.

Reference links for each vulnerability.

Below your Feed is Insights, which displays real-time vulnerability intelligence and risk analytics specific to your software. It highlights such things as key trends, risk patterns, and emerging threats across your software.

If you are an MSSP or your business has, e.g., several departments, each with its own software, Properties enables you to give each client/department its own Stacks, Channels, and Alerts unique to them. This allows you to manage everything in one place and maintain clear separation between clients/departments.

An integrated Event Log ensures full auditability, while downloadable reports support compliance, auditing, and executive communication.

SecAlerts offers an API for programmatic access and automated integration into existing tooling.

A Time-Saving Solution for Overworked Security Teams

SecAlerts serves a diverse global client base spanning numerous industries across five continents. Many of these integrate the platform into and alongside other cybersecurity products, thanks to its powerful noise-filtering capabilities and ability to deliver vulnerability intelligence when and how they want, all at a cost-effective price point.

"SecAlerts is a game-changer," stated one US client. "The alerts are timely, relevant, and actionable – allowing us to stay ahead of threats and enhance protection for both our organisation and our clients."

SecAlerts works in the background 24/7 and saves your business valuable time and resources.

