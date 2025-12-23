The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Monday announced a ban on all drones and critical components made in a foreign country, citing national security concerns.

To that end, the agency has added to its Covered List Uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) and UAS critical components produced in a foreign country, and all communications and video surveillance equipment and services pursuant to the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). This move will keep China-made drones such as those from DJI and Autel Robotics out of the U.S. market.

The FCC said that while drones offer the potential to enhance public safety and innovation, criminals, hostile foreign actors, and terrorists can weaponize them to present serious threats to the U.S.

It also noted that a further review by an Executive Branch interagency body with appropriate national security expertise that was convened by the White House led to a "specific determination" that UAS and UAS critical component parts produced in foreign countries pose "unacceptable risks to the national security of the United States and to the safety and security of U.S. persons."

The decision, it said, is being taken to safeguard Americans and restore American airspace sovereignty as the country prepares to host several mass-gathering events in the coming years, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

"UAS and UAS critical components must be produced in the United States," the FCC said. "This will reduce the risk of direct UAS attacks and disruptions, unauthorized surveillance, sensitive data exfiltration, and other UAS threats to the homeland."

"UAS and UAS critical components, including data transmission devices, communications systems, flight controllers, ground control stations, controllers, navigation systems, batteries, smart batteries, and motors produced in a foreign country, could enable persistent surveillance, data exfiltration, and destructive operations over U.S. territory."

The FCC noted that specific drones or components would be exempt if the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) determined they did not pose such risks. The ban, however, does not impact a consumer's ability to continue using drones they previously purchased, nor prevent retailers from continuing to sell, import, or market device models that were approved by the government this year.

The development comes a week after U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026, which includes provisions to secure airspace against unmanned aircraft when they present a threat to the public.

In late July 2024, the Covered List was updated to include Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky, preventing it from directly or indirectly offering its security software in the country.