Google's Mandiant Threat Defense on Monday said it discovered n-day exploitation of a now-patched security flaw in Gladinet's Triofox file-sharing and remote access platform.

The critical vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-12480 (CVSS score: 9.1), allows an attacker to bypass authentication and access the configuration pages, resulting in the upload and execution of arbitrary payloads.

The tech giant said it observed a threat cluster tracked as UNC6485 weaponizing the flaw as far back as August 24, 2025, nearly a month after Gladinet released patches for the flaw in version 16.7.10368.56560. It's worth noting that CVE-2025-12480 is the third flaw in Triofox that has come under active exploitation this year alone, after CVE-2025-30406 and CVE-2025-11371.

"Added protection for the initial configuration pages," according to release notes for the software. "These pages can no longer be accessed after Triofox has been set up."

Mandiant said the threat actor weaponized the unauthenticated access vulnerability to gain access to the configuration pages, and then used them to create a new native admin account, Cluster Admin, by running the setup process. The newly created account was subsequently used to conduct follow-on activities.

"To achieve code execution, the attacker logged in using the newly created Admin account. The attacker uploaded malicious files to execute them using the built-in antivirus feature," security researchers Stallone D'Souza, Praveeth DSouza, Bill Glynn, Kevin O'Flynn, and Yash Gupta said.

"To set up the antivirus feature, the user is allowed to provide an arbitrary path for the selected anti-virus. The file configured as the antivirus scanner location inherits the Triofox parent process account privileges, running under the context of the SYSTEM account."

The attackers, per Mandiant, ran their malicious batch script ("centre_report.bat") by configuring the path of the antivirus engine to point to the script. The script is designed to download an installer for Zoho Unified Endpoint Management System (UEMS) from 84.200.80[.]252, and use it to deploy remote access programs like Zoho Assist and AnyDesk on the host.

The remote access afforded by Zoho Assist was leveraged to conduct reconnaissance, followed by attempts to change passwords for existing accounts and add them to local administrators and the "Domain Admins" group for privilege escalation.

As a way to sidestep detection, the threat actors downloaded tools like Plink and PuTTY to set up an encrypted tunnel to a command-and-control (C2) server over port 433 via SSH with the ultimate goal of allowing inbound RDP traffic.

While the ultimate objective of the campaign remains unknown, it's advised that Triofox users update to the latest version, audit admin accounts, and verify that Triofox's antivirus engine is not configured to execute unauthorized scripts or binaries.