AI is changing automation—but not always for the better. That's why we're hosting a new webinar, "Workflow Clarity: Where AI Fits in Modern Automation," with Thomas Kinsella, Co-founder & Chief Customer Officer at Tines, to explore how leading teams are cutting through the hype and building workflows that actually deliver.

The rise of AI has changed how organizations think about automation. But here's the reality many teams are quietly wrestling with: AI isn't a silver bullet. Purely human-led workflows buckle under pressure, rigid rules-based automations break the moment reality shifts, and fully autonomous AI agents risk introducing black-box decision-making that's impossible to audit.

For cybersecurity and operations leaders, the stakes are even higher. You need workflows that are fast but reliable, powerful but secure, and—above all—explainable.

So where does AI really fit in?

The Hidden Problem with "All-In" Automation

The push to automate everything has left many teams with fragile systems:

Too much human intervention: slows down response time and eats up valuable analyst hours.

Too many rigid rules: can't adapt to new threats or business realities, leading to constant rework.

Too much AI: risks shadow processes that no one fully understands, undermining trust and compliance.

The truth? The strongest workflows aren't found at the extremes—they emerge when human judgment, traditional automation, and AI are blended intentionally.

A Webinar for Teams Who Want More Than AI Hype

Join Thomas Kinsella for a candid look at how top security and operations teams are blending people, rules, and AI agents to build workflows that deliver real outcomes—without over-engineering or sacrificing control.

In this session, you'll learn:

Where AI belongs (and where it doesn't): practical guidance on mapping human, rules-based, and AI-driven tasks.

How to avoid AI overreach: spotting when automation is adding complexity instead of clarity.

Building for security and auditability: ensuring workflows stand up to compliance and scrutiny.

Proven patterns from the field: real-world examples of how top security teams are scaling AI automation thoughtfully.

This session is designed for security leaders who are tired of the AI hype and want to cut through the noise. If you're looking for practical strategies to deploy automation that strengthens defenses—without creating new risks—this is for you.

It's equally valuable for Ops and IT teams working to free up their human talent while avoiding brittle, opaque systems that collapse under real-world pressure. And if you're an innovation-minded professional exploring how to balance people, rules, and AI agents in the workplace, you'll walk away with a clear framework for making those choices.

AI is already transforming workflows, but the winners won't be those who chase complexity—they'll be the teams who embrace clarity, security, and control. This webinar will give you the tools to identify the right mix of human, rules-based, and AI automation for your environment, and show you how to implement it in ways that are secure, auditable, and built to scale with confidence.

