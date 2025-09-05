A critical security vulnerability impacting SAP S/4HANA, an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, has come under active exploitation in the wild.

The command injection vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-42957 (CVSS score: 9.9), was fixed by SAP as part of its monthly updates last month.

"SAP S/4HANA allows an attacker with user privileges to exploit a vulnerability in the function module exposed via RFC," according to a description of the flaw in the NIST National Vulnerability Database (NVD). "This flaw enables the injection of arbitrary ABAP code into the system, bypassing essential authorization checks.

Successful exploration of the defect could result in a full system compromise of the SAP environment, subverting the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the system. In short, it can permit attackers to modify the SAP database, create superuser accounts with SAP_ALL privileges, download password hashes, and alter business processes.

SecurityBridge Threat Research Labs, in an alert issued Thursday, said it has observed active exploitation of the flaw, stating the issue impacts both on-premise and Private Cloud editions.

"Exploitation requires access only to a low-privileged user to fully compromise an SAP system," the company said. "A complete system compromise with minimal effort required, where successful exploitation can easily lead to fraud, data theft, espionage, or the installation of ransomware."

It also noted that while widespread exploitation has not yet been detected, threat actors possess the knowledge to use it, and that reverse engineering the patch to create an exploit is "relatively easy."

As a result, organizations are advised to apply the patches as soon as possible, monitor logs for suspicious RFC calls or new admin users, and ensure appropriate segmentation and backups are in place.

"Consider implementing SAP UCON to restrict RFC usage and review and restrict access to authorization object S_DMIS activity 02," it also said.