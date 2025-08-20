Do you know how many AI agents are running inside your business right now?

If the answer is "not sure," you're not alone—and that's exactly the concern.

Across industries, AI agents are being set up every day. Sometimes by IT, but often by business units moving fast to get results. That means agents are running quietly in the background—without proper IDs, without owners, and without logs of what they're doing. In short: they're invisible.

The Hidden Risk of Shadow AI Agents

Shadow agents aren't harmless helpers. Once compromised, they can move through systems, grab sensitive data, or escalate privileges at machine speed. Unlike humans, they don't pause to think—they just execute 24/7.

The truth is, most security programs weren't built for this. They manage people, not autonomous software agents. And as adoption grows, these shadow agents multiply—scaling risk just as fast as innovation.

This session isn't theory—it's about what's happening now. You'll learn:

How shadow AI agents appear in real environments

The kinds of attacks already being used against them

Practical steps to bring them under control

Our expert guest, Steve Toole, Principal Solutions Consultant at SailPoint, has seen firsthand how enterprises are grappling with AI-driven identities. Steve will share proven strategies to give AI agents proper identities, assign accountability, and enforce the right guardrails—so innovation remains safe instead of risky.

Act Before It's Too Late

Shadow AI agents aren't going away. They're already active inside organizations today. The real choice is whether they'll become trusted assets—or dangerous liabilities. That decision depends on the steps you take right now.

