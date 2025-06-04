Traditional data leakage prevention (DLP) tools aren't keeping pace with the realities of how modern businesses use SaaS applications.

Companies today rely heavily on SaaS platforms like Google Workspace, Salesforce, Slack, and generative AI tools, significantly altering the way sensitive information is handled. In these environments, data rarely appears as traditional files or crosses networks in ways endpoint or network-based DLP tools can monitor. Yet, most companies continue using legacy DLP systems, leaving critical security gaps.

A new white paper, Rethinking DLP For The SaaS Era: Why Browser-Centric DLP is the New Mandate, identifies precisely why current DLP methods struggle to secure modern SaaS-driven workflows. It also explores how browser-native security addresses these gaps by focusing security efforts exactly where user interactions occur, in the browser.

Why Traditional DLP Tools Fall Short

Traditional DLP solutions were built for a simpler time when sensitive data primarily existed as files moved across monitored endpoints or networks. Today, SaaS data doesn't follow those paths, rendering these methods ineffective. Here's how the mismatch creates significant vulnerabilities:

of enterprise data leaks now happen directly in-browser, invisible to endpoint or network-based DLP systems. 53% of data leaks involve "invisible" actions like copying data into chat apps or text prompts rather than traditional file transfers.

of data leaks involve "invisible" actions like copying data into chat apps or text prompts rather than traditional file transfers. Over 50% of employees use SaaS applications unapproved by IT, significantly increasing potential leakage channels.

The Browser as the New Frontline

Sensitive data today mostly resides within browser sessions. Collaborative editing, real-time messaging, and interactions with AI tools all happen in-browser, making the browser the critical control point for data protection.

Five Reasons Browser-Centric DLP is Essential

Organizations must now shift security attention directly to the browser. Here's why browser-centric DLP is critical:

Data Always in Use: Data remains actively manipulated in SaaS apps, requiring continuous, real-time browser monitoring.

Browser-Centric DLP: Addressing Modern Security Gaps

A browser-centric approach effectively tackles these challenges by:

Continuously monitoring real-time user actions directly within the browser, including copy-pasting and chat interactions.

Clearly identifying and separating corporate versus personal activities within SaaS apps.

Automatically detecting and classifying sensitive data within browser sessions, enabling immediate, context-based security responses.

Get Ahead of Tomorrow's SaaS Security Threats

The SaaS landscape continues to evolve quickly, making traditional security methods increasingly inadequate. Download the full white paper to uncover detailed insights into current DLP limitations and actionable steps to protect your sensitive data effectively in today's SaaS-first world.