Qualcomm has shipped security updates to address three zero-day vulnerabilities that it said have been exploited in limited, targeted attacks in the wild.

The flaws in question, which were responsibly disclosed to the company by the Google Android Security team, are listed below -

CVE-2025-21479 and CVE-2025-21480 (CVSS score: 8.6) - Two incorrect authorization vulnerabilities in the Graphics component that could result in memory corruption due to unauthorized command execution in GPU microcode while executing a specific sequence of commands

(CVSS score: 8.6) - Two incorrect authorization vulnerabilities in the Graphics component that could result in memory corruption due to unauthorized command execution in GPU microcode while executing a specific sequence of commands CVE-2025-27038 (CVSS score: 7.5) - A use-after-free vulnerability in the Graphics component that could result in memory corruption while rendering graphics using Adreno GPU drivers in Chrome

"There are indications from Google Threat Analysis Group that CVE-2025-21479, CVE-2025-21480, CVE-2025-27038 may be under limited, targeted exploitation," Qualcomm said in an advisory.

"Patches for the issues affecting the Adreno Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) driver have been made available to OEMs in May together with a strong recommendation to deploy the update on affected devices as soon as possible."

There are currently no details on how the vulnerabilities are being exploited, in what context, and by whom. That said, similar flaws in Qualcomm chipsets (CVE-2023-33063, CVE-2023-33106, and CVE-2023-33107) have been weaponized in the past by purveyors of commercial spyware like Variston and Cy4Gate.

Last December, Amnesty International revealed that another security flaw in Qualcomm (CVE-2024-43047) had been exploited by the Serbian Security Information Agency (BIA) and the Serbian police to unlock seized Android devices belonging to activists, journalists, and protestors using Cellebrite's data extraction software to gain elevated access and deploy an Android spyware called NoviSpy.