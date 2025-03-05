The rapid adoption of cloud services, SaaS applications, and the shift to remote work have fundamentally reshaped how enterprises operate. These technological advances have created a world of opportunity but also brought about complexities that pose significant security threats. At the core of these vulnerabilities lies Identity—the gateway to enterprise security and the number one attack vector for bad actors.

Explore the importance of modernizing Identity strategies and the benefits of centralizing Identity within your security ecosystem to safeguard your organization from costly breaches while enhancing operational efficiency.

The rise of fragmented tech stacks

Gone are the days when enterprises relied on a single solution tied to a comprehensive license agreement. Businesses today prioritize agility and performance, opting for "best-in-breed" solutions that patch together fragmented tech ecosystems. While these advanced tech stacks provide flexibility, they also create significant challenges for IT and security teams.

Every app, platform, and infrastructure component you add increases the overall complexity of your ecosystem. This fragmentation scatters resources and identities across disconnected silos, limiting visibility and making it easier for cybercriminals to identify and exploit security blind spots. For modern businesses, unmanaged Identity isn't just a weakness—it's the Achilles' heel of enterprise security.

The growing threat of identity-based attacks

Why is Identity the new prime target? The 2024 Verizon Data Breach Report found that 80% of breaches involve compromised Identity credentials. With the average time to detect and contain a breach sitting at 290 days, it's clear many organizations are underprepared for these increasingly sophisticated threats. Stunned by the rapid pace of cloud and SaaS adoption, many companies still lack the unified visibility and controls needed to protect their systems and mitigate risks effectively.

Rather than acting as a passive gatekeeper, Identity must now become the foundation of a proactive, defense-first enterprise security strategy.

Centralizing identity within a security ecosystem

To combat modern threats, enterprises need to rethink their approach to Identity. Centralizing Identity across all systems and applications can significantly reduce security gaps, create real-time insights, and enable faster responses to potential attacks. It's more than just authentication; it's about transforming how organizations utilize Identity as a robust security tool.

Modern, cloud-native Identity solutions empower businesses by delivering three essential capabilities:

1. Comprehensive visibility

Visibility is critical when combating blind spots in fragmented tech stacks. A centralized Identity platform provides unified, real-time insights into your entire ecosystem, helping security teams surface vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. By consolidating all Identity and access data into one platform, enterprises can identify risks faster and prioritize remediation.

Ask yourself, can your Identity solution…

□ Give you visibility into all threats across all systems, devices, and types, and customer accounts?

□ Incorporate third-party signals from across your tech stack (in addition to first-party signals from your Identity provider) for comprehensive, real-time threat visibility?

□ Run automated scans of all your tools and evaluate your setup against an aggregated set of Zero Trust frameworks?

2. Powerful orchestration

Centralized Identity solutions don't just expose risks—they help eliminate them. Automation enables proactive remediation during potential breaches, from flagging unusual behavior to automatically revoking access. This type of orchestration enhances incident response, making it scalable and efficient even in complex environments.

Checklist: Can your Identity solution…

□ Simplify the task of setting up automated remediation actions?

□ Enable granular customization of remediation actions based on risk factors, policies, and other contextual cues?

□ Trigger robust responses like universal logout to protect against potential breaches?

3. Broad and deep integrations

A modern Identity platform connects seamlessly with your existing tech stack through APIs, unlocking the full value of system-wide security features. Whether it's connecting your cloud services, SaaS applications, or legacy systems, these integrations create a consistent, secure user experience while closing security gaps.

Checklist: Can your Identity solution…

□ Seamlessly integrate with your key enterprise Saas applications, e.g., your CRM,

productivity, collaboration, ERP, and IT ops management apps?

□ Provide deep Identity security capabilities that go beyond simple provisioning and single sign on to provide protection for those apps before, during, and after login?

□ Integrate with core parts of your security stack to enhance risk monitoring, threat detection, and remediation?

The path to Identity-first security

Identity-first security creates an open, efficient, and secure ecosystem for managing apps and systems without siloes, custom integrations, or security gaps. The OpenID Foundation's IPSIE working group is working to make this vision a reality.

Take the next step

Your enterprise's success depends on its ability to adapt and thrive in an evolving security landscape. By shifting your mindset and making Identity the foundation of your cybersecurity strategy, your organization can achieve stronger protection, operational efficiencies, and a seamless user experience.

It's time to stop playing defense and start innovating security around Identity. Start with a modern, cloud-based Identity solution that ensures you stay ahead of the threats your systems face daily. Explore how centralizing Identity can transform your security ecosystem today.

