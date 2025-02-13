Ever felt like your team is stuck in a constant battle? Developers rush to add new features, while security folks worry about vulnerabilities. What if you could bring both sides together without sacrificing one for the other?

We invite you to our upcoming webinar, "Opening the Fast Lane for Secure Deployments." This isn't another tech talk full of buzzwords—it's a down-to-earth session that shows you practical ways to build security into your projects from the start.

Many teams face a familiar problem: security checks at the end slow things down, but rushing ahead can leave dangerous gaps. It's not about choosing between fast or safe—it's about finding a way to do both.

Join Sarit Tager, VP of Product Management at Palo Alto Networks, as he explains how to:

Focus on What Matters: Learn how to spot and fix the most critical issues early.

Work Without Roadblocks: See how to add smart security steps without stopping progress.

Think Differently: Move from the old "fix it later" idea to building security into every step from day one.

Imagine a project where your team works in sync. Instead of scrambling at the end, every line of code is secure from the beginning. Fewer delays, less stress, and a smoother path to launching your next big update.

If you're a developer, security specialist, or team leader juggling deadlines and safe practices, this webinar is made for you. It's a chance to learn simple, clear strategies that help everyone win—faster code that's built on a solid, secure foundation.

Say goodbye to endless compromises and hello to a workflow that values both speed and safety.

Register Now for "Opening the Fast Lane for Secure Deployments" →

Let's work smarter together—because your code deserves to be both fast and secure.