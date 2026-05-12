Checkmarx has confirmed that a modified version of the Jenkins AST plugin was published to the Jenkins Marketplace.

"If you are using Checkmarx Jenkins AST plugin, you need to ensure that you are using the version 2.0.13-829.vc72453fa_1c16 that was published on December 17, 2025 or previously," the cybersecurity company said in a statement over the weekend.

As of writing, Checkmarx has released 2.0.13-848.v76e89de8a_053 on both GitHub and the Jenkins Marketplace. A spokesperson for the company said the new version addresses the concerns associated with the incident. It's assessed that the malicious code was published after obtaining credentials from a previous supply chain attackthat took place in March 2026.

The development is the latest attack orchestrated by TeamPCP targeting Checkmarx. It arrives a couple of weeks after the notorious cybercrime group was attributed to the compromise of its KICS Docker image, two VS Code extensions, and a GitHub Actions workflow to push credential-stealing malware.

The breach, in turn, resulted in the brief compromise of the Bitwarden CLI npm package to serve a similar stealer that can harvest a wide range of developer secrets.

TeamPCP has been linked to a series of breaches since March 2026 as part of a sprawling campaign that exploits the inherent trust in the software supply chain to propagate its malware and expand its reach.

According to details shared by security researcher Adnan Khan and SOCRadar, TeamPCP is said to have gained unauthorized access to the plugin's GitHub repository and renamed it to "Checkmarx-Fully-Hacked-by-TeamPCP-and-Their-Customers-Should-Cancel-Now."

The defaced repository was also updated to include the description: "Checkmarx fails to rotate secrets again. with love – TeamPCP."

"The fact that TeamPCP is back inside Checkmarx systems just weeks later points to one of two possibilities: either the initial remediation was incomplete and credentials were not fully rotated, or the group retained a foothold that wasn't identified during the March response," SOCRadar said.

"A second Checkmarx incident happening this soon suggests the group is actively watching for re-entry points, testing the depth of past remediations, and capitalizing on any gaps."

(The story was updated after publication to include a response from Checkmarx.)