Recent major cloud service outages have been hard to miss. High-profile incidents affecting providers such as AWS, Azure, and Cloudflare have disrupted large parts of the internet, taking down websites and services that many other systems depend on. The resulting ripple effects have halted applications and workflows that many organizations rely on every day.

For consumers, these outages are often experienced as an inconvenience, such as being unable to order food, stream content, or access online services. For businesses, however, the impact is far more severe. When an airline’s booking system goes offline, lost availability translates directly into lost revenue, reputational damage, and operational disruption.

These incidents highlight that cloud outages affect far more than compute or networking. One of the most critical and impactful areas is identity. When authentication and authorization are disrupted, the result is not just downtime; it is a core operational and security incident.

Cloud Infrastructure, a Shared Point of Failure

Cloud providers are not identity systems. But modern identity architectures are deeply dependent on cloud-hosted infrastructure and shared services. Even when an authentication service itself remains functional, failures elsewhere in the dependency chain can render identity flows unusable.

Most organizations rely on cloud infrastructure for critical identity-related components, such as:

Datastores holding identity attributes and directory information

Policy and authorization data

Load balancers, control planes, and DNS

These shared dependencies introduce risk in the system. A failure in any one of them can block authentication or authorization entirely, even if the identity provider is technically still running. The result is a hidden single point of failure that many organizations, unfortunately, only discover during an outage.

Identity, the Gatekeeper for Everything

Authentication and authorization aren’t isolated functions used only during login - they are continuous gatekeepers for every system, API, and service. Modern security models, specifically Zero Trust, are built on the principle of “never trust, always verify”. That verification depends entirely on the availability of identity systems.

This applies equally to human users and machine identities. Applications authenticate constantly. APIs authorize every request. Services obtain tokens to call other services. When identity systems are unavailable, nothing works.

Because of this, identity outages directly threaten business continuity. They should trigger the highest level of incident response, with proactive monitoring and alerting across all dependent services. Treating identity downtime as a secondary or purely technical issue significantly underestimates its impact.

The Hidden Complexity of Authentication Flows

Authentication involves far more than verifying a username and password, or a passkey, as organizations increasingly move toward passwordless models. A single authentication event typically triggers a complex chain of operations behind the scenes.

Identity systems are commonly:

Resolve user attributes from directories or databases

Store session state

Issue access tokens containing scopes, claims, and attributes

Perform fine-grained authorization decisions using policy engines

Authorization checks may occur both during token issuance and at runtime when APIs are accessed. In many cases, APIs must authenticate themselves and obtain tokens before calling other services.

Each of these steps depends on the underlying infrastructure. Datastores, policy engines, token stores, and external services all become part of the authentication flow. A failure in any one of these components can fully block access, impacting users, applications, and business processes.

Why Traditional High Availability Isn’t Enough

High availability is widely implemented and absolutely necessary, but it is often insufficient for identity systems. Most high-availability designs focus on regional failover: a primary deployment in one region with a secondary in another. If one region fails, traffic shifts to the backup.

This approach breaks down when failures affect shared or global services. If identity systems in multiple regions depend on the same cloud control plane, DNS provider, or managed database service, regional failover provides little protection. In these scenarios, the backup system fails for the same reasons as the primary.

The result is an identity architecture that appears resilient on paper but collapses under large-scale cloud or platform-wide outages.

Designing Resilience for Identity Systems

True resilience must be deliberately designed. For identity systems, this often means reducing dependency on a single provider or failure domain. Approaches may include multi-cloud strategies or controlled on-premises alternatives that remain accessible even when cloud services are degraded.

Equally important is planning for degraded operation. Fully denying access during an outage has the highest possible business impact. Allowing limited access, based on cached attributes, precomputed authorization decisions, or reduced functionality, can dramatically reduce operational and reputational damage.

Not all identity-related data needs the same level of availability. Some attributes or authorization sources may be less fault-tolerant than others, and that may be acceptable. What matters is making these trade-offs deliberately, based on business risk rather than architectural convenience.

Identity systems must be engineered to fail gracefully. When infrastructure outages are inevitable, access control should degrade predictably, not completely collapse.

