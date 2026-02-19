Cybersecurity researchers have disclosed details of a new Android trojan called Massiv that's designed to facilitate device takeover (DTO) attacks for financial theft.

The malware, according to ThreatFabric, masquerades as seemingly harmless IPTV apps to deceive victims, indicating that the activity is primarily singling out users looking for the online TV applications.

"This new threat, while only seen in a limited number of rather targeted campaigns, already poses a great risk to the users of mobile banking, allowing its operators to remotely control infected devices and perform device takeover attacks with further fraudulent transactions performed from the victim's banking accounts," the Dutch mobile security company said in a report shared with The Hacker News.

ThreatFabric told The Hacker News via email that the malware was first spotted in a campaign targeting users in Portugal and Greece earlier this year, although it has observed samples dating back to the start of 2025 as part of smaller test campaigns.

Like various Android banking malware families, Massiv supports a wide range of features to facilitate credential theft through a number of methods: screen streaming through Android's MediaProjection API, keylogging, SMS interception, and fake overlays served atop banking and financial apps. The overlay asks users to enter their credentials and credit card details.

One such campaign has been found to target gov.pt, a Portuguese public administration app that allows users to store identification documents and manage the Digital Mobile Key (aka Chave Móvel Digital or CMD). The overlay tricks users into entering their phone number and PIN code, likely in an effort to bypass Know Your Customer (KYC) verification.

ThreatFabric said it identified cases where scammers used the information captured through these overlays to open new banking accounts in the victim's name, allowing them to be used for money laundering or getting loans approved without the actual victim's knowledge.

In addition, it serves as a fully functional remote-control tool, granting the operator the ability to access the victim's device stealthily while showing a black screen overlay to conceal the malicious activity. These techniques, realized by abusing Android's accessibility services, have also been observed in several other Android bankers like Crocodilus, Datzbro, and Klopatra.

"However, some applications implement protection against screen capture," the company explained. "To bypass it, Massiv uses so-called UI-tree mode -- it traverses AccessibilityWindowInfo roots and recursively processes AccessibilityNodeInfo objects."

This is done so as to build a JSON representation of visible text and content descriptions, UI elements, screen coordinates, and interaction flags that indicate whether the UI element is clickable, editable, focused, or enabled. Only nodes that are visible and have text are exported to the attacker, who can then determine the next course of action by issuing specific commands to interact with the device.

The malware is equipped to carry out a wide range of malicious actions -

Enable black overlay, mute sounds and vibration

Send device information

Perform click and swipe actions

Alter clipboard with specific text

Disable black screen

Turn on/off screen streaming

Unlock device with pattern

Serve overlays for an app, device pattern lock, or PIN

Download ZIP archive with overlays for targeted applications

Download and install APK files

Open Battery Optimization, Device Admin, and Play Protect settings screens

Rquest for permissions to access SMS messages, install APK packages,

Clear log databases on the device

Massiv is distributed in the form of dropper apps mimicking IPTV apps via SMS phishing. Once installed and launched, the dropper prompts the victim to install an "important" update by granting it permissions to install software from external sources. The names of the malicious artifacts are listed below -

IPTV24 (hfgx.mqfy.fejku) - Dropper

Google Play (hobfjp.anrxf.cucm) - Massiv

"In most of the cases observed, it is just masquerading," ThreatFabric said. "No actual IPTV applications were infected or initially contained malicious code. Usually, the dropper that mimics an IPTV app opens a WebView with an IPTV website in it, while the actual malware is already installed and running on the device."

The majority of Android malware campaigns using TV-related droppers have targeted Spain, Portugal, France, and Turkey over the past six months.

Massiv is the latest entrant to an already crowded Android threat landscape, reflecting the continuing demand for such turnkey solutions among cybercriminals.

"While not yet observed being promoted as Malware-as-a-Service, Massiv's operator shows clear signs of going this path, introducing API keys to be used in malware communication with the backend," ThreatFabric said. "Code analysis revealed ongoing development, with more features likely to be introduced in the future."