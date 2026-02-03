Security, IT, and engineering teams today are under relentless pressure to accelerate outcomes, cut operational drag, and unlock the full potential of AI and automation. But simply investing in tools isn’t enough. 88% of AI proofs-of-concept never make it to production, even though 70% of workers cite freeing time for high-value work as the primary AI automation motivation. Real impact comes from intelligent workflows that combine automation, AI-driven decisioning, and human ingenuity into seamless processes that work across teams and systems.

In this article, we’ll highlight three use cases across Security and IT that can serve as powerful starting points for your intelligent workflow program. For each use case, we’ll share a pre-built workflow to help you tackle real bottlenecks in your organization with automation while connecting directly into your existing tech stack. These use cases are great starting points to help you turn theory into practice and achieve measurable gains from day one.

Workflow #1 Automated Phishing Response

For security teams, responding to phishing emails can be a slow, burdensome process given the number of alerts and the growing sophistication of phishing attacks. By streamlining phishing analysis with automated workflows, security teams of all sizes get time back to focus on more critical issues and alerts.

Our first workflow, Analyze phishing email senders, URLs, and attachments, uses VirusTotal, URLScan.io, and Sublime Security to analyze key aspects of phishing emails such as file attachments, website behavior, email sender reputation, and detection rule matching. It then consolidates all of the results and displays them in a Tines page, which can be sent via email for archiving or further analysis.

Workflow #2 Agents for IT Service Request Automation

IT service desks are often overwhelmed with repetitive, time-consuming requests like password resets, software access provisioning, hardware troubleshooting, and account management. These tasks pull valuable technical resources away from strategic initiatives. When AI agents are deployed to handle these routine service requests, organizations can dramatically reduce response times from hours to seconds, be more likely to ensure 24/7 availability, and free IT teams to focus on complex problems that require human expertise.

The Automate IT service requests using Slack and agents workflow creates AI agents to categorize and process IT service requests. From a Slack message, the workflow categorizes requests into 3 categories: password resets, application access, or another action. Each request is then handled by a specialized agent.

The password reset agent verifies user identity and management relationships before processing. The application request agent identifies the correct application owner and facilitates access. Responses are handled over Slack, creating a self-serve flow that reduces manual IT involvement while letting teams decide when AI acts and when humans stay in the loop.

Workflow #3 Monitor and Manage Vulnerabilities

Security teams face an unrelenting stream of newly disclosed vulnerabilities. CISA's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog is updated continuously as threat actors actively weaponize critical flaws. Automating the connection between vulnerability intelligence feeds and your asset inventory transforms this reactive scramble into a proactive rather than reactive defense. By automating the vulnerability detection process, security teams can cut response windows from days to minutes, and ensure they prioritize patching efforts based on real exposure rather than theoretical risk.

Without automation, organizations rely on manual monitoring of security bulletins, time-consuming spreadsheet comparisons between vulnerability databases and asset inventories, and delayed communications that leave critical gaps unaddressed while attackers move at machine speed. The result is increased breach risk, compliance failures, and security teams buried in manual triage work instead of strategic threat hunting and remediation.

The Check for new CISA vulnerabilities workflow monitors the CISA Vulnerability RSS feed and then uses the Tenable Vulnerability Management platform to check for any vulnerable systems. If vulnerabilities are detected, a message is sent via Microsoft Teams.

Intelligent Workflows that Keep Humans in the Loop

Intelligent workflows aren’t about replacing people, they’re about amplifying them. The three workflows above demonstrate how you can quickly move from isolated automation to connected, intelligent systems that blend AI, integrations, and human oversight to solve real operational problems.

Whether you’re responding to security threats, streamlining IT requests, or improving visibility into risk, these pre-built workflows provide practical, production-ready foundations you can adapt and extend as your needs evolve.

Tines’ intelligent workflow platform unites automation, AI agents, and human-in-the-loop controls to reduce repetitive “muckwork,” speed execution, and free teams to focus on higher-value work — while ensuring governance, integration, and scale so pilots don’t stall before they realize true value.

Get started today with one of these pre-built workflows or another from our broader story library. Prove the value first-hand and use it as a blueprint to scale an intelligent workflow program that drives meaningful impact across your organization.