Security teams are still catching malware. The problem is what they're not catching.

More attacks today don't arrive as files. They don't drop binaries. They don't trigger classic alerts. Instead, they run quietly through tools that already exist inside the environment — scripts, remote access, browsers, and developer workflows.

That shift is creating a blind spot.

In this session, experts will cover:

"Living off the Land" Attacks: These use trusted system tools like PowerShell, WMI, or remote desktop. File-based detection often sees nothing wrong because, technically, nothing new was installed.

Fileless "Last Mile" Reassembly Attacks: Obfuscated HTML and JavaScript can execute malicious logic without ever delivering a clear payload to the endpoint. Legacy tools struggle here because there is no file to scan.

Securing Developer Environments: CI/CD pipelines and third-party repositories move fast and rely heavily on encrypted traffic. Malicious code and risky dependencies can slip through when inspection and visibility are limited.

The webinar focuses on how cloud-native inspection, behavior analysis, and zero-trust design are being used to surface these hidden attack paths before they reach users or production systems.

This is not a breach postmortem or a vulnerability alert. It's a practical look at how modern attacks operate — and why relying on file-based signals alone is no longer enough.

For SOC teams, IT leaders, and security architects trying to close real gaps without slowing the business, this session is designed to be short, concrete, and directly applicable.

Join us to learn how to gain visibility into the activity that matters most.

