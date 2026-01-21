Every managed security provider is chasing the same problem in 2026 — too many alerts, too few analysts, and clients demanding "CISO-level protection" at SMB budgets.

The truth? Most MSSPs are running harder, not smarter. And it's breaking their margins. That's where the quiet revolution is happening: AI isn't just writing reports or surfacing risks — it's rebuilding how security services are delivered.

The Shift

Until now, MSSPs scaled by adding people. Each new client meant another analyst, another spreadsheet, another late-night ticket queue.

AI automation flips that model. It handles assessments, benchmarking, and reporting in minutes — freeing your team to focus on strategy, not data entry.

Early adopters are already seeing double-digit margin gains and faster onboarding cycles — without increasing headcount.

Real Proof — Not Theory

When Chad Robinson, CISO at Secure Cyber Defense, applied Cynomi's AI platform, his team stopped drowning in manual checklists. He didn't just automate reports; he turned junior analysts into "virtual CISOs," expanding coverage and growing revenue from advisory services — all by standardizing delivery through AI.

Secure your spot for the live session ➜

What You'll Learn

In this session, Cynomi CEO David Primor and Chad Robinson unpack the real operating blueprint:

How AI eliminates the grunt work that eats profit

How to tier and package cybersecurity services for steady MRR

What actually moved the needle for a growing MSSP — and how you can copy it

How AI enables consistent, CISO-grade service at scale

If you're still hiring your way out of the workload crisis, you're already behind. The MSSPs winning 2026 aren't bigger — they're smarter.

Join the live session to see how AI can scale your security business without scaling your payroll.

Register for the Webinar ➜