The Problem: The Identities Left Behind
As organizations grow and evolve, employees, contractors, services, and systems come and go - but their accounts often remain. These abandoned or "orphan" accounts sit dormant across applications, platforms, assets, and cloud consoles.
The reason they persist isn't negligence - it's fragmentation.
Traditional IAM and IGA systems are designed primarily for human users and depend on manual onboarding and integration for each application - connectors, schema mapping, entitlement catalogs, and role modeling. Many applications never make it that far. Meanwhile, non-human identities (NHIs): service accounts, bots, APIs, and agent-AI processes are natively ungoverned, operating outside standard IAM frameworks and often without ownership, visibility, or lifecycle controls.
The result? A shadow layer of untracked identities forming part of the broader identity dark matter - accounts invisible to governance but still active in infrastructure.
Why They're Not Tracked
- Integration Bottlenecks: Every app requires a unique configuration before IAM can manage it. Unmanaged and local systems are rarely prioritized.
- Partial Visibility: IAM tools see only the "managed" slice of identity - leaving behind local admin accounts, service identities, and legacy systems.
- Complex Ownership: Turnover, mergers, and distributed teams make it unclear who owns which application or account.
- AI-Agents and Automation: Agent-AI introduces a new category of semi-autonomous identities that act independently from their human operators, further breaking the IAM model.
Learn more about IAM shortcuts and the impacts that accompany them visit.
The Real-World Risk
Orphan accounts are the unlocked back doors of the enterprise.
They hold valid credentials, often with elevated privileges, but no active owner. Attackers know this and use them.
- Colonial Pipeline (2021) - attackers entered via an old/inactive VPN account with no MFA. Multiple sources corroborate the "inactive/legacy" account detail.
- Manufacturing company hit by Akira ransomware (2025) - breach came through a "ghost" third-party vendor account that wasn't deactivated (i.e., an orphaned/vendor account). SOC write-up from Barracuda Managed XDR.
- M&A context - during post-acquisition consolidation, it's common to discover thousands of stale accounts/tokens; Enterprises note orphaned (often NHI) identities as a persistent post-M&A threat, citing very high rates of still-active former employee tokens.
Orphan accounts fuel multiple risks:
- Compliance exposure: Violates least-privilege and deprovisioning requirements (ISO 27001, NIS2, PCI DSS, FedRAMP).
- Operational inefficiency: Inflated license counts and unnecessary audit overhead.
- Incident response drag: Forensics and remediation slow down when unseen accounts are involved.
The Way Forward: Continuous Identity Audit
Enterprises need evidence, not assumptions. Eliminating orphan accounts requires full identity observability - the ability to see and verify every account, permission, and activity, whether managed or not.
Modern mitigation includes:
- Identity Telemetry Collection: Extract activity signals directly from applications, managed and unmanaged.
- Unified Audit Trail: Correlate joiner/mover/leaver events, authentication logs, and usage data to confirm ownership and legitimacy.
- Role Context Mapping: File real usage insights and privilege context into identity profiles - showing who used what, when, and why.
- Continuous Enforcement: Automatically flag or decommission accounts with no activity or ownership, reducing risk without waiting for manual reviews.
When this telemetry feeds into a central identity audit layer, it closes the visibility gap, turning orphan accounts from hidden liabilities into measurable, managed entities.
To learn more, visit Audit Playbook: Continuous Application Inventory Reporting.
The Orchid Perspective
Orchid's Identity Audit capability delivers this foundation. By combining application-level telemetry with automated audit collection, it provides verifiable, continuous insight into how identities - human, non-human, and agent-AI - are actually used.
It's not another IAM system; it's the connective tissue that ensures IAM decisions are based on evidence, not estimation.
Note: This article was written and contributed by Roy Katmor, CEO of Orchid Security.